9to5Toys Lunch Break: Moto Z Play 32GB $330, SanDisk Ultra 256GB MicroSDXC $130, CyberPower UPS $33, more

- Mar. 28th 2017 12:52 pm PT

Android
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Moto Z Play black/white 32GB: $330 shipped (Reg. $450) | eBay

SanDisk’s Ultra 256GB MicroSDXC Card at an Amazon all-time low of $130

CyberPower UPS systems are an excellent investment, deals from $33

Target launches $300 gift card promo with iPhone 7/Plus purchase

Save $234 on Apple’s entry-level 13-inch MacBook Air: $765 (Reg. $999)

B&H launches new iPad pre-orders with discounts, rewards and tax in NY only

Review: The Autonomous Smart Desk 2 is a perfect mix of function and value [Video]

9to5Rewards: Mophie iPhone 7 Juice Pack Air Battery Case [Giveaway]

MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:

Sony MDR1A headphones up to $150 off today: $149 (Reg. $298), more

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

IKEA set to launch new smart home LED bulbs, motion sensors and more

Podo Lab’s stylish Jack adapter adds Bluetooth to any headphone or speaker

STOA vintage arcade cabinets are the coolest gaming accessory this year

MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:

Anker offers its most popular charging gear for up to 30% off at Amazon

Roku Premiere+ delivers 4K streaming content, on sale for $79 (Reg. $100)

PDF Expert 2.2 for Mac: $30 (Reg. $60)

Samsung’s gorgeous 65″ 4K Smart UHDTV drops to $1,599

Book a Free Smart Home Consultation w/ Amazon Services

