9to5Toys Lunch Break: Moto Z Play 32GB $330, SanDisk Ultra 256GB MicroSDXC $130, CyberPower UPS $33, more
Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Moto Z Play black/white 32GB: $330 shipped (Reg. $450) | eBay
SanDisk’s Ultra 256GB MicroSDXC Card at an Amazon all-time low of $130
CyberPower UPS systems are an excellent investment, deals from $33
Target launches $300 gift card promo with iPhone 7/Plus purchase
Save $234 on Apple’s entry-level 13-inch MacBook Air: $765 (Reg. $999)
B&H launches new iPad pre-orders with discounts, rewards and tax in NY only
Review: The Autonomous Smart Desk 2 is a perfect mix of function and value [Video]
9to5Rewards: Mophie iPhone 7 Juice Pack Air Battery Case [Giveaway]
MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:
Sony MDR1A headphones up to $150 off today: $149 (Reg. $298), more
- Aukey 20000mAh Dual USB Power Bank $17, more
- Pioneer Andrew Jones Bookshelf Speakers $150, more
- VIZIO’s new D-Series Ultra HDTVs make 4K more affordable
- Affordable XYZprinting da Vinci Jr. 3D Printer for $180
- Games/Apps: Nintendo Switch Joy-Con $71, freebies, more
- Night Terrors iOS augmented reality horror game free (Reg. $1)
- ECCO shoes are up to 40% off today at Amazon, new styles start at $54
- BLACK+DECKER Drill + 30-pc Accessory Kit $42 in today’s Gold Box
- Coast 615 Lumen LED Headlamp $38 shipped (Reg. $60)
- Nautica offers big spring savings up to 60% off on apparel, shoes, more
- Stanley 10-pc Screwdriver Set: $8 Prime shipped
- Apple’s entry-level 13-inch MacBook Pro is on sale for $1,280
- AmazonBasics iPhone 7/Plus cases available from $1 in multiple styles
- Apple Watch Series 1 gets a big discount at Target, priced from $200
- App Store Free App of the Week: the pro video cam/editor Musemage goes free
- The highly-rated Osmos for iOS is now just $1 (Reg. up to $5)
- Eighty-Eight iOS puzzler goes free for first time in years (Reg. $2)
- The artistic photo editor Trigraphy for iOS goes free
- The popular Ticket to Ride is now matching its lowest price: $2
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
IKEA set to launch new smart home LED bulbs, motion sensors and more
Podo Lab’s stylish Jack adapter adds Bluetooth to any headphone or speaker
STOA vintage arcade cabinets are the coolest gaming accessory this year
- Meet Snapmaker: a reinvented 3D Printer with CNC carving
- Marvel Unlimited is the best comic subscription service, here’s why
- LG releases TONE FREE wireless earbuds with all-day neckband charging
- Baselworld showcases Samsung’s classically designed smart pocket watch
- Under Armour is set to bring another pair of 3D-printed shoes to market next week
- Dell launches cutting-edge 31-inch 8K display … costs a cool $5K
- Pong comes to your living room with the official vintage Atari coffee table, pre-order now
- Hypar’s Folding Kayak comes in at less than 20-pounds and fits in your luggage
- Logitech announces new MK850 Multi-Device Wireless Keyboard/Mouse combo
- Cinemood, the ultimate bedtime story projector is now available for pre-order
- Lexar expands its lineup of popular USB flash drives with the new JumpDrive Tough
- Stylishly cruise up to 22 miles per hour with Mercane’s Transboard electric scooter
- Bring the Battle of Hoth home with Lego’s new Star Wars UCS T-47 Snowspeeder
- The German Lotusgrill brings smokeless BBQ to your home thanks to its unique design
- Square Enix is set to re-release the entire Secret of Mana series on Nintendo Switch [Video]
- Microsoft unveils the Tech Series Xbox One Wireless Controllers with laser-etched graphics
- Add turn signals and a rearview mirror to your bicycle with Hexagon
- Lomography’s new Automat Instant Camera packs an impressive 38mm wide-angle lens
- Grovemade’s new “indestructible” Key Ring is made from a solid block of anodized aluminum
MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:
Anker offers its most popular charging gear for up to 30% off at Amazon
Roku Premiere+ delivers 4K streaming content, on sale for $79 (Reg. $100)
PDF Expert 2.2 for Mac: $30 (Reg. $60)
Samsung’s gorgeous 65″ 4K Smart UHDTV drops to $1,599
- Bestek 3-Outlet + 4-Port USB Wall Charger $12, more
- ASUS 24″ 144Hz Gaming Monitor: $205 (Reg. $260+)
- DJI Phantom 3 Pro w/ 4K Video for $550 (Orig. $1,259)
- Shatterproof mini hoop: $20 (Reg. $30)
- Star Wars Saga on Blu-ray for $58.50 shipped
- Nike shoes and apparel up to 70% off at Kohl’s
- Ultimate Ears ROLL 2 Bluetooth Speaker $55, more
- LG’s 65″ 4K 3D HDR Smart UHDTV$1,399 (Reg. $2,500)
- TiVo’s BOLT 4K 500GB DVR Player $131 at Amazon
- Uber Gift Cards 10% off: $50 for $45 + free email delivery
- 37% off Kindle E-readers starting at $50
- Crayola Washable Sidewalk Chalk $2.50, more
- 6-pack 25W Candelabra LED Light Bulbs $10 Prime shipped, more
- Add the Hori arcade controller to your PS4/PC for $112
- Grab Aukey’s HDTV antenna with 50 mile range for $15
- Star Wars Rebellion Board Game for $65 (Orig. $100)
- Upgrade to Sennheiser’s HD598 Headphones for $100
- Frank+Oak offers Buy One Get One 50% off on all tops
- Add an Acer 25-inch Monitor w/ HDMI to your desk for $200
- Acer’s 13″ 4GB Chromebook for as little as $275
- Load up on Nike gear for spring with an extra 25% off
- KORG’s Gadget synth suite on Mac w/ launch day promo
- Mountain Hardwear offers an extra 50% off outerwear
- Charge your iPhone and Apple Watch on this dock for $23
- Twelve South’s HiRise Apple Watch Dock for $25
- August 2nd Gen. HomeKit-enabled Smart Lock for $183
- WORX 14″ 24V Cordless Electric Lawn Mower $160
- Reebok Outlet: up to 40% off + extra 50% off
- Black+Decker’s best-selling 16V Cordless Hand Vac $38
- Netflix April 2017: New Standup by Louis C.K., more
- Proctor Silex Modern Toaster Oven for just $20 (Reg. $30)
- Sports Nutrition: 5-lb. EAS 100% Pure Protein $32, more
- Harman Kardon’s Onyx Studio Bluetooth Speaker is only $78
- H&M’s Midseason Sale offers up to 70% off starting at $4
- Samsung Gear VR Headset for $40 shipped (Reg. up to $60)