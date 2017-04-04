Lightweight YouTube Go app for Android now officially in beta for India

Initially debuting in February, YouTube is today officially launching a beta of its lightweight Android app aimed at bandwidth-constrained parts of the world. For the moment, YouTube Go is still only available in India.

Go was first announced last September as an app “reimagined for the next generation of YouTube users.” Since then, Google has been busy refining features and functionality.

The design is a simplified version of the full YouTube app with only two tabs for ‘Home’ and ‘Saved.” It features a predominantly white background with red accents.

Saving videos for offline viewing is a marquee feature, as is local device-to-device sharing of clips that doesn’t use up data. Go also has tight controls over choosing the resolution when streaming and downloading videos.

YouTube goes into some of the refinements made throughout the development of the app, including a “fresher” home screen that provides more relevant content. It will specifically highlight trending and popular videos in your area. Additionally, sharing is more seamless and works with a wider range of phones and connectivity.

Throughout the beta process, YouTube will continue to listen to feedback, including hosting several activities in India, before launching the app more widely.

If you’re in India, you can download the app via the Play Store.