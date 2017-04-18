Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ teardowns reveal unsurprisingly similar internals

With near identical designs and specs, the similarities between the Galaxy S8 and S8+ also extends to the device’s internals. Teardowns from iFixit gives the same repairability score to both devices, while noting that the glass design makes repairs difficult.

With a curved screen, it may be challenging to replace a cracked front panel without also destroying the display in the process. Meanwhile, the rear glass is secured with adhesive that makes it especially difficult to even access the components.

The one redeeming part of the design is the heavy use of modular components, like the headphone jack and fingerprint sensor.

Inside, the speaker/antenna array and the combined antenna/NFC coil assembly double as the phone’s midframe for additional support. Meanwhile, the batteries use a generous amount of adhesive, making replacement technically possible, but difficult.

Like on other devices, a heat pipe is present as a cooling system. On both of iFixit’s models, Samsung LPDDR4 RAM is used, while Toshiba is responsible for the flash storage. Save for different markings, the rear camera sensor is likely identical to the one found on the Galaxy S7 line.

The 4/10 repairability score is actually a step up from the 3/10 that the Galaxy S7 received and on par with the Galaxy Note 7’s rating.