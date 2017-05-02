OnePlus 3/3T users pick up UI refreshes and Bluetooth optimizations in latest beta update

OnePlus is traditionally pretty good at keeping its devices updated when it comes to optimizations and features, even if it’s a bit slow when it comes to major system upgrades. Today, the company is debuting yet another new beta update for OnePlus 3 and 3T users.
Open Beta 15 (or Beta 6 for 3T users), available now for download, isn’t a major system update, but rather a minor one to refresh the UI a bit in areas such as the dialer, messages app, settings, and contacts. The company has also introduced a new “action bar” to the messages and settings apps. The update also brings along some optimizations for Bluetooth as well as the phone’s Night Mode setting. the full changelog follows:
- New dialer and incoming call interface
- UI optimizations for Messages, Settings and Contacts
- New action bar for Messages and Settings
- Optimized high power usage notifications
- Bluetooth optimizations
- Night mode optimizations
- Bug fixes
Installing this beta requires a manual install, but OnePlus provides quick and easy instructions for that on its website. OnePlus offers the download for OnePlus 3 users as Open Beta 15, and OnePlus 3T users as Open Beta 6.