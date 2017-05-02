OnePlus 3/3T users pick up UI refreshes and Bluetooth optimizations in latest beta update

- May. 2nd 2017 7:47 am PT

OnePlus 3 OnePlus 3T
OnePlus is traditionally pretty good at keeping its devices updated when it comes to optimizations and features, even if it’s a bit slow when it comes to major system upgrades. Today, the company is debuting yet another new beta update for OnePlus 3 and 3T users.

Open Beta 15 (or Beta 6 for 3T users), available now for download, isn’t a major system update, but rather a minor one to refresh the UI a bit in areas such as the dialer, messages app, settings, and contacts. The company has also introduced a new “action bar” to the messages and settings apps. The update also brings along some optimizations for Bluetooth as well as the phone’s Night Mode setting. the full changelog follows:

  • New dialer and incoming call interface
  • UI optimizations for Messages, Settings and Contacts
  • New action bar for Messages and Settings
  • Optimized high power usage notifications
  • Bluetooth optimizations
  • Night mode optimizations
  • Bug fixes

Installing this beta requires a manual install, but OnePlus provides quick and easy instructions for that on its website. OnePlus offers the download for OnePlus 3 users as Open Beta 15, and OnePlus 3T users as Open Beta 6.

