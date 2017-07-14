Have you used Daydream VR since it first came out? If so, what for? [Double Poll]

Many believe that virtual reality (VR) will be the next big thing in the way that humans interact with computers and with each other. While adoption of VR has been relatively slow, it hasn’t stopped companies like Google from making its own platform called Daydream that features not only hardware that works with smartphones but also unique software experiences.

Since the launch of Daydream late last year, have you used it? If so, what do you use Daydream and/or any other VR platform for?

Over the last year, Google has been working hard to not only improve Daydream but to also get application developers interested in the platform and customer interested in using it. This effort can be seen in the addition of WebVR, the partnership with the NBA for VR exclusive webcasts, and improvements to Daydream itself that makes it easier to discover content and use the platform’s controller.

Currently, there are over 150 different Daydream compatible applications in the Play Store. These include games, streaming media applications, and other types of VR content that can all be utilized within a Daydream headset.

So, have you used Google Daydream at all in the last year? If you are using Daydream or any other form of VR, what’re you using it for? Answer the polls below and let us know your thoughts in the comments!

