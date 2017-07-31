Samsung Galaxy Note 8: ‘Midnight Black’ model leaks in new render

We are less than a month out from Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event where the company will announce the Note 8. Thanks to previous leaks, we already have a good idea of what the device will look like. The latest leak, coming from Evan Blass on Twitter, shows off what the front of the handset will look like in its Midnight Black paint job…

The latest leaked image, as seen below, appears to be almost identical to the leaked renders seen several days ago. While Blass’ photo doesn’t shed light on anything new as the other images also appear to be the Midnight Black model, this is further confirmation that the Note 8 will feature a boxier build while retaining the Infinity Design seen on the Galaxy S8.

While this leak doesn’t show us the back of the handset and its dual-camera setup, the Note 8 did pass through the FCC recently which showed off the device’s 3X optical zoom and depth of field features.

Fingers crossed that Blass will be able to share additional photos of the Note 8 in its different color variants before the device’s announcement on August 23rd.

Samsung Galaxy Note8 (in Midnight Black) pic.twitter.com/QZii9xFarQ — Evan Blass (@evleaks) July 31, 2017

