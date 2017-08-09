Essential Phone in ‘full mass production” as Rubin confirms next week’s release date reveal

Earlier today, Essential president Niccolo De Masi confirmed more details about the company’s first phone, including retail availability and that the release date will be revealed next week. Andy Rubin has now announced that the Essential Phone is currently in mass production.

The news from Rubin comes via a tweet this afternoon that shows off the Essential Phone through the manufacturing process. All three images highlight the titanium frame and ceramic body in various machining stages.

Rubin notes that the Essential Phone is now “in full mass production” and “ramping up.” He additionally confirms that the company will reveal an availability date sometime next week.

This should be very welcome news for those who pre-ordered, especially after Rubin originally promised a now-missed June availability date. In addition to being available through Essential directly, we now know that Amazon and Best Buy will be selling the device in the U.S.

Hopefully, the latter store will have the device available in retail locations like Sprint and Telus in Canada.

For $699, the Essential Phone features a Snapdragon 835 with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. There is also a dual-camera, but the most noticeable feature is the edge-to-edge display and modular expansion capabilities.