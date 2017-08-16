Google+ launches new ‘Discover’ feature to surface the social network’s best content

Google+’s continued focus on Collections and Communities has served the social network rather well since its 2015 relaunch. The service is now launching a new Discover feature to to surface the best content.

Discover is specifically a stream that helps users — especially new ones — find “the absolutely best content our network has to offer.” In fact, it is now the second most item in the left-hand navigation bar of the web app.

The tab introduces a new, denser format for posts from curated sources, as well as Featured Collections, Recommended Communities, and the previously announced Topics. These latter items appear as a carousel at the very top of the page, with suggestion chips just underneath. The entire tab also adopts a cool purple/violet motif.

Replacing “Featured Collections,” Google notes that users will find:

content from a diverse set of sources front and center. We hope that this creates a better experience for new users that more readily communicates the awesome stuff G+ has to offer while providing existing users with a fun way to find and follow creators they haven’t yet, ahem, discovered.

Meanwhile, Events has also been removed from the main navigation bar to the overflow menu on your profile, next to Insights.

Discover is launching today on the web and iOS, with a complete rollout over the new few days.