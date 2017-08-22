Samsung Galaxy Note 8 specs

Full hardware specifications for Samsung’s Galaxy Note 8

Samsung has officially unveiled the Galaxy Note 8, the successor to last year’s recalled Note 7. Following in the footsteps of the Galaxy S8/S8+, the Note 8 features an all-glass backing and a Samsung’s “Infinity Display.” The handset also comes with a slightly smaller 3300mAh battery compared to last year’s model and dual cameras to capture photos with depth and wide-angle effects.

