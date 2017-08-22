Samsung Galaxy Note 8 specs

Full hardware specifications for Samsung’s Galaxy Note 8
Samsung has officially unveiled the Galaxy Note 8, the successor to last year’s recalled Note 7. Following in the footsteps of the Galaxy S8/S8+, the Note 8 features an all-glass backing and a Samsung’s “Infinity Display.” The handset also comes with a slightly smaller 3300mAh battery compared to last year’s model and dual cameras to capture photos with depth and wide-angle effects.
Learn More About the Samsung Galaxy Note 8
|Note 8
|Specification
|Android version
|Android 7.1.1 Nougat
|Screen size
|6.3-inch Super AMOLED
|Resolution
|2960×1440 pixels
|PPI
|521 ppi
|Primary camera
|Dual 12 MP w/ OIS, Wide-angle F1.7, Telephoto F2.4, 2X optical zoom & 10X digital zoom
|Front camera
|8 MP, AF, F1.7
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 in the US, Exynos 8895 for international
|Storage
|64GB (U.S.) 128/256GB (international)
|Expandable storage up to
|256GB
|RAM
|4GB
|Battery
|3300mAh (nonremovable)
|Ports
|USB Type-C, headphone jack
|Weight
|195 g
|Dimensions
|162.5 x 74.8 x 8.6 mm
|Other features
|IP68 water and dust resistant, IRIS scanner, rear-facing fingerprint sensor, Samsung KNOX
|Color options
|Midnight Black, Orchid Grey (U.S.) Midnight Black, Orchid Grey, Maple Gold, Deep Sea Blue (international)
|Carrier availability
|AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, Verizon | September 15, 2017
|Base price off-contract
|~$930
|In-box accessories
|USB-C charging cable, Fast Charging wall adapter, wired AKG headphones