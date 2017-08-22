Samsung Galaxy Note 8 specs

- Aug. 22nd 2017 9:50 am PT

View Comments

Full hardware specifications for Samsung’s Galaxy Note 8

Samsung has officially unveiled the Galaxy Note 8, the successor to last year’s recalled Note 7. Following in the footsteps of the Galaxy S8/S8+, the Note 8 features an all-glass backing and a Samsung’s “Infinity Display.” The handset also comes with a slightly smaller 3300mAh battery compared to last year’s model and dual cameras to capture photos with depth and wide-angle effects.

UAG Cases

Featured Accessories

Learn More About the Samsung Galaxy Note 8

Note 8 Specification
Android version Android 7.1.1 Nougat
Screen size 6.3-inch Super AMOLED
Resolution 2960×1440 pixels
PPI 521 ppi
Primary camera Dual 12 MP w/ OIS, Wide-angle F1.7, Telephoto F2.4, 2X optical zoom & 10X digital zoom
Front camera 8 MP, AF, F1.7
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 in the US, Exynos 8895 for international
Storage 64GB (U.S.) 128/256GB (international)
Expandable storage up to 256GB
RAM 4GB
Battery 3300mAh (nonremovable)
Ports USB Type-C, headphone jack
Weight 195 g
Dimensions 162.5 x 74.8 x 8.6 mm
Other features IP68 water and dust resistant, IRIS scanner, rear-facing fingerprint sensor, Samsung KNOX
Color options Midnight Black, Orchid Grey (U.S.) Midnight Black, Orchid Grey, Maple Gold, Deep Sea Blue (international)
Carrier availability AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, Verizon | September 15, 2017
Base price off-contract ~$930
In-box accessories USB-C charging cable, Fast Charging wall adapter, wired AKG headphones

Guides

Samsung

Samsung
Samsung Galaxy Note 8

Samsung Galaxy Note 8

About the Author

Justin Duino's favorite gear

Acessorz USB-C Dock

Acessorz USB-C Dock
Samsung Chromebook Pro

Samsung Chromebook Pro