Misfit’s Vapor Wear watch delayed to October, Diesel’s first Android Wear watch available today

2017 has not been kind to Android Wear, and that’s thanks in big part to the disappointing release of Android Wear 2.0. What originally gave a lot of promise for the future of the platform turned out to be a flop, but it did stir up the hardware market. Since the update’s release, we’ve seen lots of new Android Wear partners. Today, we’re getting word on when two upcoming watches will be hitting the market.

First announced a couple of months ago, Diesel’s first Android Wear smartwatch is now available. Exclusive to Macy’s for now, the Diesel On Full Guard costs $325 and comes with a black casing and a brown leather strap. The remainder of Diesel’s Android Wear lineup will arrive on September 25th with other band and case options.

Regardless of the model you’re interested in, the specs under the hood remain the same. Each watch is powered by a Snapdragon Wear 2100, 512MB of RAM, 4GB of storage, and have the same IP67 rated 48mm case. Diesel also promises a full day of battery life.

Now that we’ve talked about a watch that is making it to market, let’s talk about one that might eventually land on store shelves. The Misfit Vapor was announced back at CES 2017 as a smartwatch built for sports. It’s a good-looking piece of hardware, but at that point, it was running its own OS.

Down the road, Misift opted to ditch its own OS and use Android Wear. In the time since, the company has changed other details about the watch as well.

Originally, the Vapor was set to release “by the end of Summer,” but the company has just announced that it has delayed that to October. Nothing else has changed about the watch this time, but those were interested in picking it up are going to have to continue to wait.

