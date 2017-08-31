Essential Phone: Customer shipments are now starting to arrive

Starting a new company from the ground up is anything but easy, and Andy Rubin has quickly been learning that with Essential. A recent customer service error revealed personal customer info to other buyers, Verizon compatibility is still shaky, and the dual-cameras leave a lot to be desired. However, despite these woes, the Essential Phone is now arriving on buyers’ doorsteps.

Essential began shipping the PH-1 (the Essential Phone’s model number) on August 25, and although it took three months to actually get units out the door following the product’s initial announcement, we can confirm that some customers are, in-fact, receiving their shipments.

In the “Shipping Waiting Room” over on the XDA Forums, users are now starting to share images of their Essential Phone deliveries. The first person to do this lives in New York City, but other customers from Baltimore, Chicago, and Indianapolis have since shared photos of their Essential packages as well.

The Essential Phone may have its flaws, but from what we’ve seen so far, the device is still a decent contender against the likes of the Galaxy Note 8, LG V30, and the upcoming Google Pixel 2. We’ll save any final judgments for our full review, but until then, keep an eye on your porch if you already ordered a PH-1 for yourself.

