Google Allo 19 adds ‘In Apps’ search integration, prepares camera effects, Firefox web support, more [APK Teardown]

The latest version of Google Allo rolled out over the weekend and shows the messaging service preparing a number of new features, including camera effects and sticker search on the web. Version 19 also integrates Allo with the Google app’s In Apps search feature.

About APK Teardowns: In this ‘APK teardown,’ we’ve decompiled the latest version of an application that was uploaded to the Play Store. When an app (or an APK, to be specific, in the case of Android apps) is decompiled, we’re able to see various lines of code within that hint at possible future features. Keep in mind that Google may or may not ever ship these features, and our interpretation of what they are may be imperfect. With that in mind, read on.

In Apps support for Google Allo

The only new user-facing feature in version 19 is the ability to search through Allo using Google’s In Apps feature. Like with text messages, this allows users to search through chats had with an individual in Allo from the Google app. Users can disable Allo from appearing In Apps by heading to the Google app’s settings.

Camera effects

Google Allo already allows you to create your own stickers based on a selfie. The app now appears to be working on additional camera filters that overlay an effect on your face.

Named “icecream_head_effect,” it likely lets users simulate an ice cream being dropped on them. These effects can be enabled by launching the camera in a chat. From there, an ice cream icon will appear around the circular viewfinder to apply the filter.

As seen in the screenshot below, there are also two more effects in the works. We’ve seen the zoom and blur effects back in version 14 of Allo in July, but they are still not live.

<string name=”camera_icecream_head_effect_toggle”>Toggle icecream-on-head effect</string>

Firefox support

Allo for web launched with support for only the Chrome browser. While version 18 included an icon for Opera, the current suggests that Firefox support is coming soon through the addition of that browser’s icon and a new string.

<string name=”desktop_list_item_firefox_image_description”>Firefox browser</string>

Sticker search for web

An update earlier this month brought more expressive features to the web like Whisper/Shout, GIFs, emoji, and stickers. Version 19 of Allo hints at Google adding the ability to search through stickers on the web.

<string name=”ink_sticker_search_tooltip_title”>New! Search stickers</string> <string name=”ink_web_sticker_inserted”>Web sticker is added to the canvas.</string>

New Notification Channel

In addition to the six existing Notification Channels on Oreo, it appears that Google is working on an additional one called Miscellaneous:

<string name=”fcm_fallback_notification_channel_label”>Miscellaneous</string>

