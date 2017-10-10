LG V30 retail unboxing: the phone for content creators is finally here! [Video]

The LG V30 was announced over a month ago, and we’ve been testing a pre-production unit since shortly after, but today LG finally sent us a retail unit that mirrors the experience that anyone buying a V30 this month should have.

The V30 is LG’s new powerhouse flagship and the fever dream of any serious content creator, boasting features like manual video controls, a Log color profile, and an improved secondary wide-angle lens. It’s available on all four major US carriers, though the unit we received is made specifically for Verizon.

Inside, you get the V30 itself, along with an LG-branded cleaning cloth and a small sheet detailing LG’s free two year extended warranty, a great inclusion for such a large investment. Of course, there’s also the standard paperwork including warranty and safety information, a welcome guide, and a SIM ejector tool, and at least in the case of our Verizon unit, the SIM conveniently came pre-installed.

There are also a few charging accessories in the box; one double-sided USB-C cable, a USB-A to USB-C cable, and a charging brick that, while massive, is one of the only chargers we’ve seen that actually utilizes USB-C.

With gently rounded edges and a slim design, the V30 is shockingly comfortable and small, despite its large 6-inch display. Our own Ben Schoon has already covered the V30 extensively using our pre-production model, and now that we have a retail unit we’re working on additional coverage, including comparisons and a full review.

Check back in days and weeks ahead for more coverage on the LG V30 and every other device we can get our hands on!