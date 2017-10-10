LG V30 retail unboxing: the phone for content creators is finally here! [Video]

- Oct. 10th 2017 11:15 am PT

Feature Video
View Comments

The LG V30 was announced over a month ago, and we’ve been testing a pre-production unit since shortly after, but today LG finally sent us a retail unit that mirrors the experience that anyone buying a V30 this month should have.

The V30 is LG’s new powerhouse flagship and the fever dream of any serious content creator, boasting features like manual video controls, a Log color profile, and an improved secondary wide-angle lens. It’s available on all four major US carriers, though the unit we received is made specifically for Verizon.

Inside, you get the V30 itself, along with an LG-branded cleaning cloth and a small sheet detailing LG’s free two year extended warranty, a great inclusion for such a large investment. Of course, there’s also the standard paperwork including warranty and safety information, a welcome guide, and a SIM ejector tool, and at least in the case of our Verizon unit, the SIM conveniently came pre-installed.

There are also a few charging accessories in the box; one double-sided USB-C cable, a USB-A to USB-C cable, and a charging brick that, while massive, is one of the only chargers we’ve seen that actually utilizes USB-C.

With gently rounded edges and a slim design, the V30 is shockingly comfortable and small, despite its large 6-inch display. Our own Ben Schoon has already covered the V30 extensively using our pre-production model, and now that we have a retail unit we’re working on additional coverage, including comparisons and a full review.

Check back in days and weeks ahead for more coverage on the LG V30 and every other device we can get our hands on!

Guides

LG V30

LG V30

The LG V30 features an upgraded dual-camera setup including a 120° wide-angle sensor, a 32-bit Quad DAC, and more.
LG

LG

LG Electronics is a South Korean-based company that makes different products that work with the Android and Google platforms

About the Author

Hayato Huseman's favorite gear

MacBook Pro 15" w/ Touch Bar

MacBook Pro 15" w/ Touch Bar
Panasonic GH3

Panasonic GH3