Misfit Vapor with Android Wear goes on sale October 31st for $199

After months of big changes, missed dates, and accidental launches, Misfit has today finally revealed when its first Android Wear device, the Misfit Vapor, will go on sale — October 31st.

The best gifts for Android users

The Misfit Vapor is a $199 Android Wear smartwatch that actually promises quite a bit. It comes with a 1.39-inch AMOLED display, 4GB of storage, 5ATM water resistance, a Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor, and of course, Android Wear 2.0.

While the Vapor doesn’t offer certain features we would have loved to see, like built-in GPS and NFC for Android Pay, it still seems like a great option, especially for active users. The added water resistance is something you won’t find on any other Android Wear device, and it’s a treat to have at $199.

Whether the Vapor succeeds or not remains to be seen. It’s going to face some tough competition with all of the designer watches out there today. As mentioned, the watch will go on sale on October 31st, but those signed up for updates on the watch from Misfit are getting a chance to buy even earlier than that according to Engadget.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: