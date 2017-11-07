Google Assistant is now available on Sony’s collection of Android TVs

Google Assistant finally made its debut on Android TV a few weeks back on the Nvidia Shield TV, but its expansion hasn’t continued much in the time since. Today, however, Sony has finally announced that Google Assistant is starting to roll out to its various Android TVs.
The best gifts for Android users
Sony is one of a few TV makers who has adopted Android TV as the built-in OS and has been doing this for a while now. With Google Assistant, Sony’s TVs can now better integrate with apps like Netflix and YouTube for playing media, and you’ll also have enhanced search and home control abilities.
Sadly, there’s no always-listening functionality like on the Shield, but you’ll be able to access the Assistant through the microphone button on Sony’s remote.
Sony says that all of its 4K HDR TVs released for 2017 will have the Assistant enabled, but only a handful from 2016 will be. Those include XBR-Z9D, XBR-X800D, and XBR-X750/X700D.
With the Google Assistant, users can play back content or request to stream their favorite TV show from selected services such as YouTube and Netflix. With so much great content available, the Google Assistant makes it easy to find the perfect show or movie by providing a natural voice interface. For example, you can ask the Google Assistant for Netflix titles directly: “Play Stranger Things” and the Google Assistant will respond. On YouTube, users will be able to seamlessly look for new, popular, or highly rated content by simply asking the Google Assistant, and then using voice commands to play the selection. Users can stay engaged by asking the Google Assistant questions about the content being played.