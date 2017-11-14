YouTube music videos adding concert listings with Ticketmaster integration

With a dedicated app and an abundance of lyric and music videos, YouTube is where many head to for their songs and tunes. The music experience on Google’s video site is about to improve with upcoming Ticketmaster integration that shows concert listings and tickets for your favorite artist.

Underneath the description on music videos posted by the official channel of an artist, there will be a new concert section that lists upcoming show dates if a musician is currently touring. This widget includes the tour name, a related picture, and prominently lists the show closest to your location, regardless of the date.

This “Nearest show” notes the city, venue, and time, with a large blue ticket button underneath. Clicking on it will automatically redirect users to Ticketmaster where they can complete their purchase.

There is also a longer chronological list of all upcoming concerts with the same details and buy button. Fortunately, this feature is not limited to desktops and will also be available on the mobile YouTube clients.

On smaller screens, the section has an even more prominent placement immediately underneath the video window. Meanwhile, tapping on “View all upcoming shows” slides up a panel where users can browse the list of engagements while continuing to watch a music video.

According to Ticketmaster, this YouTube integration is launching today with the widget first appearing on videos from major artists like Halsey and The Killers. It will then expand to more musicians in North America and eventually see a global rollout.

This integration, especially the schedule of upcoming concerts, provides highly relevant information and is quite a convenient shortcut for users. In fact, it feels like a natural extension of a video’s description box.

