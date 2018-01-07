Honor’s View10 is coming to the US later this year, Honor 7X arriving in ‘Nova Red’

After announcing it a couple of months ago for other markets, Honor has today announced at CES 2018 that the Honor View10 and a new variant of the Honor 7X will be landing in the US in 2018…

If you’ll recall, the Honor View10 (also known as the Honor V10) is the company’s flagship offering, packing impressive specs such as a 5.99-inch 18:9 IPS FHD display, Huawei’s Kirin 970 processor, and up to 6GB of RAM. On top of that, it offers Android Oreo, EMUI 8, up to 128GB of storage, and a respectable 3,750 mAh battery.

As for cameras, the View10 has a 16MP+20MP dual rear camera array, as well as a 13MP camera on the front. That front facing array isn’t complete with just standard sensors, though, as Honor packs on an IR camera, RGB camera, proximity light sensor, VCSEL projector, and other sensors to bring face unlock to the View10. Along with that, it also delivers Honor’s take on Animojis.

Finally, a new “Nova Red” variant of the Honor 7X will be arriving “just in time for Valentine’s Day” in multiple regions where the phone is already sold.