Motorola unveils full-sized sliding keyboard Moto Mod w/ backlit keys for $99

At CES 2018, Lenovo-owned Motorola is renewing its commitment to Moto Mods with two new accessories for the Moto Z lineup. The first is made by its parent company and meant for health sensing, while the latter is a full-sized sliding keyboard.

The Lenovo Vital Moto Mod allows users to accurately measure the “five key vital signs” of heart rate, respiratory rate, Pulse Ox, core body temperature, and accurate systolic and diastolic blood pressure. Notably, all these measurements are based on your finger, with the accessory available for $395 this April.

Meanwhile, the second Moto Mod comes from the “Transform the Smartphone Challenge” hosted with Indigogo last year. Made by Livermorium, it features a full QWERTY slider keyboard with the phone able to tilt up to 60 degrees. Furthermore, the keys are backlit for optimal usage in the dark. It will cost $99 and be available later this winter.

(Coincidentally, the silver body and black keys make this Moto Mod quite reminiscent of the Motorola Backflip released in 2010.)

Given the success of that Moto Mod challenge, the company is continuing the community program in 2018 to make more Mods.

Now through February 6, submit your idea for a chance to receive a moto z phone, Moto Mod Development Kit (MDK) and support from the Indiegogo team to launch a successful crowdfunding campaign. The grand prize winners will receive a trip to our headquarters in Chicago to meet with the moto mods executive development team and discuss how to bring their ideas to life.

