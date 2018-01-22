Lenovo 500e, 300e, & 100e Chromebooks debut for education starting at just $219

Lenovo has been in the Chromebook market for years, and today, the company is announcing its latest collection of laptops for the education market. Alongside a couple of Windows machines, the company has announced three new Chromebooks…

The Lenovo 500e, 300e, and 100e are all Chromebooks designed for the classroom, and while they aren’t exactly gorgeous laptops, they’re perfect for schools. That’s primarily because they all ship with rubber bumpers, reinforced ports & hinges, and stronger keyboards as well. All of that makes these machines MIL-SPEC rated for drops up to 29.5 inches, and even light liquid spills on the keyboard.

Lenovo’s new 500e (pictured below) is the “flagship” of this lineup. It packs an 11.6-inch HD IPS touchscreen display, a 2-in-1 hinge, and a quad-core Intel N3450. To go along with that processor, the 500e comes with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 64GB of storage all in a package that weighs under 3lbs.

The most notable thing about this Chromebook, though, is the “garaged” stylus built-into the machine. There are also two USB-C ports and two full-size USB 3 ports.

The 300e and 100e, on the other hand, are more mid-range options. The 300e (pictured below) is powered by MediaTek’s 8173C ARM processor and has a similar convertible design as some of Lenovo’s past Chromebooks. It also has an 11.6-inch HD IPS touchscreen display, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and USB-C.

Lastly, the Lenovo 100e (pictured below) has an Intel Celeron N3350, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, an 11.6-inch HD display, and multiple USB-C ports. There’s no convertible design here, but it still looks like a great option for classrooms.

Pricing on these three Chromebooks is very affordable. The 100e lands at just $219 with the 300e starting at $279. Finally, the 300e lands at a respectable $349.

The 300e will be the first to come out later this month, with the 100e landing in the same time period. The 500e, on the other hand, will be released in February.

