Samsung closing off Oreo beta for Galaxy S8 today, public release expected soon

Android Oreo has been available in beta for the Galaxy S8 for a fair while now, but the company has been quiet on when the public release would kick off. However, now the beta has ended, and the next release will be the final build…

Yesterday, Samsung sent out notifications to Galaxy S8 owners on the Oreo beta program which mentioned that the program would end on January 26th, and extended thanks to those who participated (via Android Police).

Dear beta users, A big THANK YOU for your overwhelming response to the Samsung Experience 9.0 beta. Your feedback about performance, reliability, and usability has helped us to release more reliable, better performing software and provide an improved experience for Samsung users.

It’s important to note that this doesn’t mean beta builds can’t be used anymore, but rather, that Samsung won’t be releasing another beta build. Instead, the final Android Oreo build will be the next update available.

Unfortunately, Samsung hasn’t shared when this update will be available to users. However, given how well Oreo was running on the Galaxy S8 in beta, we can probably assume that the final update will start its rollout soon. Of course, carriers and variants will slow down the process…

