Samsung executive behind Bixby, Knox, and Samsung Pay joins Google for IoT projects

According to a new report, a key executive behind some of Samsung’s best features (and of its most pointless) has left the company and picked up a new position at Google.

ZDNet today reports that Injong Rhee, a former CTO at Samsung, has recently joined Google. Rhee has been a key player at Samsung since 2011. He had a hand in developing Samsung’s Knox security system, Samsung Pay, as well as its Bixby AI assistant.

Rhee’s work with Samsung is widely respected within the company, pushing for the development of Bixby following the company’s acquisition of Viv, as well as the acquisition of cloud firm Joylent.

Apparently, Injong Rhee is joining Google as an entrepreneur-in-residence. He will apparently be focusing on projects related to IoT in his new role.

