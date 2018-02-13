Samsung executive behind Bixby, Knox, and Samsung Pay joins Google for IoT projects

- Feb. 13th 2018 8:24 am PT

View Comments

According to a new report, a key executive behind some of Samsung’s best features (and of its most pointless) has left the company and picked up a new position at Google.

The best gifts for Android users

ZDNet today reports that Injong Rhee, a former CTO at Samsung, has recently joined Google. Rhee has been a key player at Samsung since 2011. He had a hand in developing Samsung’s Knox security system, Samsung Pay, as well as its Bixby AI assistant.

Rhee’s work with Samsung is widely respected within the company, pushing for the development of Bixby following the company’s acquisition of Viv, as well as the acquisition of cloud firm Joylent.

Apparently, Injong Rhee is joining Google as an entrepreneur-in-residence. He will apparently be focusing on projects related to IoT in his new role.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Guides

Google

Google

Stay up to date on news from Google headquarters. Be the first to learn about plans for Android, Google Plus, Google Apps, and more!
Samsung

Samsung

Samsung is a technology conglomerate based out of South Korea that makes some of the world's most popular smartphones such as the Galaxy S8/S8+ and Galaxy Note 8.

About the Author

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

The Best Pixel 2 screen protector

The Best Pixel 2 screen protector
Gear S3 Frontier

Gear S3 Frontier