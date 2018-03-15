Lenovo’s standalone Daydream VR headset, the Mirage Solo, goes up for pre-order

Back at CES, Google had an uncharacteristically huge presence. Aside from their own booth, the company’s partners were showing off the latest and greatest hardware, and that included Lenovo with the world’s first standalone Daydream VR headset.

The Lenovo Mirage Solo is a pretty simple idea come to life. What if VR didn’t require a phone or a cable? This headset uses its own internal specifications and Google’s Daydream platform to let you experience VR without any hassle. Better yet, it takes advantage of WorldSense tracking to better immerse you in the world with your movements.

As we noted in our hands-on from CES:

In the demo, I was left to find objects hidden in a city, moving around with the remote and my own feet. As I walked forward, I could see more, and leaning left or right let me see objects behind others. It’s a very cool experience, and WorldSense seems to work really well, but we’ll have to wait for a full review to better test it out.

As noted back in January, the Mirage Solo will be available for $400. Now, we finally have a date thanks to B&H Photo (via Droid-Life). The headset just went up for pre-order and the retailer says it will be shipping starting May 11th. That’s the Friday right after Google I/O, so it’s likely we’ll hear even more about the headset and Daydream in general at the yearly event.

