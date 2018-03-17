Comment: Samsung needs to get on board with user-friendly features Google has added to Android

Samsung has improved its software significantly over the years, but the company still makes a lot of very questionable decisions — whether that’s adding unnecessary digital assistants or just changing things that are better left alone. Samsung may argue that it makes these changes to better serve their users, but the company really needs to get on board with some of the user-friendly features Google has been adding to Android.

The best gifts for Android users

Seamless Updates

One big example of this you might have seen floating around is Samsung’s lack of support for seamless updates. Earlier this week, Samsung pushed out a last minute OTA to reviewers with an unlocked model of the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+, and several quickly noticed something odd. Unlike Google’s Pixel phones and some other flagships, Samsung’s latest devices don’t support Android’s seamless updates feature.

What is that feature? In short, it downloads the update while the phone is still turned on, installs it, and then applies the final part of the update when you reboot. Unlike a standard update, though, there’s no processing or anything when the phone is turning back on. It just turns back on and it’s done.

This was first called out by David Ruddock from Android Police. Instead of having your phone completely unavailable for several minutes, seamless updates takes that down to 30 seconds or less. A/B updates have been around since the debut of Android Nougat on the original Pixel devices, and we’ve seen them on a handful of other smartphones including the Essential Phone. Samsung, and a lot of other OEMs, however, haven’t been taking advantage of this. Why?

Taking advantage of seamless updates does present a challenge; partitioning the storage on a device is probably an extra step manufacturers probably don’t want to deal with. After all, that massive change is what prevented so many other devices from supporting the feature back when it came out. A bigger reason, though, is likely the fact that this update method actually reduces the amount of available storage on the device. While Samsung, admittedly, does offer an alternative with its update scheduling feature, it’s still a little ridiculous that Samsung isn’t supporting this feature.

A tweet from Jason Cipriani from PCMag expresses my feeling on this exactly.

I thought we moved past this on Android? pic.twitter.com/Gn1i8AQsOT — Jason Cipriani (@MrCippy) March 14, 2018

Multi-window “gestures”

Multi-window was supported by Samsung long before it was even a thought for stock Android, but once that feature finally debuted as a core part of the OS, it definitely got better for everyone. However, Samsung’s implementation, at least on the user-facing end, never changed.

Natively, Android’s multi-window gesture is triggered in one of two ways. The first is to launch the recent apps menu and dragging an app to the top of the screen, leaving the bottom of the screen to be filled by another app. The other method in stock Android to do this, however, is by long-pressing the multi-tasking button. This immediately puts the current app on top of the screen, leaving you to pick another app to inhabit the bottom. It’s not really an obvious gesture, but it comes in handy and feels much more natural.

On Samsung devices, however, this option is blocked. Samsung does add another method of triggering multi-window with a button available on each app in the multitasking screen, but it’s bizarre to me that the other option is disabled. Why not have all three? It made sense to ditch this gesture when hardware buttons were a thing, but Samsung has said goodbye to those. Even competitors like Huawei and LG support this gesture, so why not Samsung?

Device Restore

My biggest pain point on Android devices today is how we set them up. For first-time users, it’s no problem, but if you’re a long time Android user, the confusion between devices and how they are set up is annoying. With Samsung, the process adds several steps over what you’d find on a Pixel, and even more if you’re using a carrier variant. However, the really annoying thing to me is how you restore data from an older phone.

Android, admittedly, is pretty terrible at restoring data from a device backup. However, Google has made some moves over the past several years to fix that. For one, logging into your Google account on Android device can pull data from a previous smartphone (as long as it was on the same version of Android or older). Further, there are options to copy data from a device you still have via NFC or a Bluetooth connection.

When you set up a Samsung device, however, your options are limited to just one, cloud account restore. With this option, you can pull down apps and data, but you still have to sign in to your account to do so, and it doesn’t always work reliably. That’s especially annoying when Google Drive doesn’t show your backup file, or if you had multiple Google accounts on your previous device.

In an ideal world, Samsung would simply copy what Google is doing with the Pixel for setup by letting users plug one phone into the other for a seamless restore. In fact, that’s exactly what Samsung should do since all of the needed hardware already ships with each phone it sells. Unfortunately, I doubt that will happen as Samsung continues to push its own backup service (which doesn’t even work if you switched from another OEMs device).

What do you think about these features? Should Samsung add support? Let us know in the comments below!

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: