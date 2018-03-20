How to update your Google Chrome autofill settings

One of the perks of using Google Chrome on all of your devices is the ability to sync your autofill data such as your address and credit card number between all of your devices. But what if you move or your card’s expiration date changes? You’re in luck because you can quickly update this information. Here’s how…

Steps to updating your Google Chrome autofill settings

Enabling/disabling autofill forms Adding/editing/deleting addresses Adding/editing/deleting credit cards

1. Enabling/disabling autofill forms

On mobile, you’re going to first need to navigate to the autofill settings menu. To do this, open the Chrome app and tap on the three-dot menu icon in the top right corner of the interface. From there, select Settings and then find the Autofill and payments option.

In this window, you can choose to enable or disable the option to autofill forms on web pages. To do this, just toggle the item on or off.

If you’re on a computer, the steps are very similar. Again, open the Chrome app, tap on the three-dot menu icon in the top right corner of the interface, and select Settings. Next, head down to the Passwords and forms heading and click on Autofill settings.

After selecting the item, the option should expand, and you will be greeted with a similar on/off toggle as well as all of the autofill data that Chrome has collected over the lifetime of your account. More on that in the following steps.

Use the images below for help if you get lost along the way.

2. Adding/editing/deleting addresses

Next, on mobile, you should see the options for addresses and cards. Select Addresses, and you see a list of every address that has been saved to your Google account for autofilling.

To add a new address, scroll to the bottom of the list and tap on Add address. From there, you can input your name, street address, phone number, and even email. Tap on Done when complete.

If you want to edit or delete an address, just tap on one of the saved items. You can either replace the text on any of the lines to edit it or select the trash can at the top of the interface to permanently delete the address.

On a computer, all of the different addresses should be shown under the on/off toggle. You can scroll to the top of the list and click on Add if you want to input a new address or tap on the three-dot menu icon next to each item to either edit or remove the address.

3. Adding/editing/deleting credit cards

Back on mobile, head back to the main Autofill and payments menu and tap on Cards. Just like with addresses, select the Add card button at the bottom of the list.

Here, you will need to input the name on the card, the credit/debit card’s number and expiration date information, and the billing address. Tap on Done when everything is complete.

To edit a card, just select one from the list and change whatever information. Note that if you initially added the card via something like the Google Play Store, you will have to edit it through a web browser window on your phone. Just tap on the Edit button to be taken to the proper site.

The same thing goes for deleting a card. You can do it straight from that Chrome menu if it was added via the browser or choose the Edit button to be taken to the corresponding site to delete it from your Google Account.

Again, even on a computer, there is an Add button at the top of the Credit cards section that allows you add a card to Chrome’s autofill.

If you want to edit or remove a card, you’ll need to click on the outbound icon next to each item to be taken to the corresponding site that allows you to modify the saved items.

If you have any questions, make sure to leave them in the comment section below or hit me up on Twitter.

