Files Go updated with on-device search, smarter notifications, Google Photos integration

Originally intended for Android Go and developing markets, Files Go became a small hit app for Google. The smart file manager with peer-to-peer file transfer capabilities is now adding on-device search, Google Photos integration, and more.

Until today’s update, Files Go surprisingly lacked search capabilities. As a result of feedback the team collected over the last three months, the app can now lookup files with a new prominent search bar at the top of the Files tab.

This includes instant results in the form of file names being displayed as you type a query, search history, autocomplete, and filters. When searching, the latter appears to refine by file type (audio, images, documents, videos, and large files). Users can also switch between a grid or list view and sort by name, date modified, and size.

Meanwhile, Files Go will now “seamlessly” work with Google Photos to determine which photos and videos are already backed by the cloud service. The app will then prompt you to safely delete those files by taking users to the Free up Space interface in the Photos app.

Similarly, the app is adding “smarter notifications” that have “higher relevancy,” as well as the ability to show location of duplicates before removing them. Long pressing on the thumbnail of an image and clicking info will show the location of the file.

Version 1.0.189786363 is widely rolling out now via the Play Store.

