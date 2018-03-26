Google Assistant picks up native support for controlling Philips Hue scenes

One of the most common uses of Google Assistant, especially on smart speakers, is home control. Being able to adjust lighting with your voice is super convenient, and it’s actually one of our favorite features of Google Home devices. Now, that functionality is getting an upgrade with official support for Philips Hue scenes.

Philips Hue lighting products have been supported by Google Assistant since day one, but many users have been frustrated that they couldn’t control preset scenes like the Hue app or Amazon’s Alexa can. Now, though, Google and Philips are making that functionality happen.

In the past few days, Philips Hue scenes have quietly been made available in the Assistant app (via Android Police). Getting the functionality going may require removing and re-adding your Hue lights to Assistant, or just a simple sync, but once it’s active, you can ask Assistant to adjust the lights with scenes that you’ve set up in the Hue application.

For adjusting things such as colors on several lights or just having multiple rooms turn on at once, this is a very handy feature.

Of course, this isn’t the first time we’ve seen functionality like this with Google Assistant, as options like LIFX and Samsung SmartThings have both offered the functionality for quite some time. Regardless of why it took so long for Hue scenes to work natively, we’re glad the option has finally arrived.

