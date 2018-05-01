Android Oreo is starting to roll out to the Samsung Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge

Samsung is never really that quick when it comes to Android updates, but over the past couple months, the company has been providing Android Oreo to its Galaxy S8 and Note 8. Now, Galaxy S7 owners are getting the same sweet treat.

As first reported by SamMobile, Android Oreo is currently starting its rollout to the Galaxy S7 and the Galaxy S7 Edge in the United Kingdom. Builds G930FXXU2ERD5 and G935FXXU2ERD5 are rolling out to the S7 and S7 Edge respectively, and it’s currently only available through an OTA.

Right now, it seems like the rollout is starting just in this one region, but like with the S8, this probably means the full global rollout isn’t far off. Samsung previously said that the full rollout would start in mid-May, so more than likely we’re just a week or two off from seeing more countries getting this same Oreo update.

Of course, this is essentially the same software available on the Galaxy S8 and S9. Android Oreo is here with all of its goodies packed in, but with “Samsung Experience 9.0” over top. That includes a lot of new features directly from Samsung as we’ve previously detailed.

