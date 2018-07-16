Amazon Prime Day 2018 Hub: Shop all the best deals right here! [Updating]

Amazon Prime Day 2018 is here and we’re working around the clock to bring you only the best deals over the next 36-hours. We’ll be rounding up our favorite offers below, but be sure to also give us a follow on Twitter where we’ll be sharing our favorite discounts as well. You can see all of today’s rotating deals on this landing page. Head below for our top picks from Amazon Prime Day 2018.
Amazon Devices |
- Kindle E-reader and Fire Tablet deals from $30
- Dash Buttons back to all-time low at $1 each w/ $5 credit
- Amazon Cloud Cam falls to new all-time low at $60 (50% off)
- Fire TV Cube gets first sale at $90 (Reg $120), more from $20
- Echo lineup discounted for Prime Day 2018 from $30
Mac Accessories |
- Samsung T5 Portable USB-C 500GB SSD drops to $112
- Prime Day’s best 802.11ac Wi-Fi router discounts let you upgrade your network for less
- Amazon’s Prime Day includes all-time lows on SanDisk storage from $14
- Twelve South Prime Day Sale from $15: iPhone cases, Apple Watch docks, more
- Anker’s Prime Day sale includes its most popular batteries from $18 + the Eufy RoboVac 11
- Elgato’s Stream Deck is back at its all-time low for Prime Day: $100 (Reg. $150)
- Blue Yeti USB Microphones (multiple color options)now $89 at Amazon (Reg. $130)
Apple |
- B&H launches Apple-focused sale w/ deals on 12-inch MacBooks, Retina iMacs, more
- iTunes Gift Cards are now 15% off: $100 for $85 w/ free email delivery
- Apple’s latest 9.7-inch iPad Wi-Fi 128GB marked down to $390 (Reg. $429)
- Best Buy 2-Day sale takes on Prime Day: $500 off MacBooks, iPhone deals, TVs, more
- Apple Watch Series 3 on sale from $279 shipped ahead of Prime Day 2018
TVs |
- Toshiba’s 50-inch 4K UHD Fire TV gets first price drop to $290 (Reg. $400)
- TCL Roku-powered 32-inch TV: $130 (Reg. $150)
- Hisense 4K 50-inch Roku: $300 (Reg. $350)
- Samsung 4K 40-inch: $330 (Reg. $450)
- Westinghouse 4K 43-inch HDR: $200 (Reg. $300)
Audio |
- Bose SoundTrue Ultra In-Ear Headphones down to $60 at Amazon + Beats from $95
- Save $75 on Bose QuietComfort 25 ANC Headphones: $125 (Reg. $200), more
Smart Home Tech |
- These are Prime Day 2018’s best deals to kickstart your smart home
- Ring Video Doorbell Pro is now available from just $161 (Reg. $250)
- Blink bundles from $70
- Ecovac’s Alexa-enabled DEEBOT N79S Robotic Vacuum falls to $170 ($80 off)
- Protect your home w/ Nest’s Secure Alarm System Starter Kit at $325.50 (Reg. $400)
Android & Chromebooks |
- Prime Day Android Phone Deals: Essential PH-1 $250, Huawei Mate 10 Pro $500, more
- Google discounts its Home Smart Speaker to $79 in wake of Prime Day deals
- Add 128GB of SanDisk microSD storage to your Switch, drone, Android, more: $24 (Reg. $40)
Home Goods & Fashion |
- Ray-Ban sunglasses are up to 50% off during Amazon’s Prime Day w/ styles from $72
- Timbuk2 two-day sitewide sale cuts 30% off: MacBook backpacks, briefcases, more
- Samsonite Customer Appreciation Event is live w/ up to 50% off luggage, duffel bags & more
- Lucky Brand, Levi’s, Wrangler & more areup to 50% off during Amazon’s Prime Day
- Update your home with up to 25% off furniture & decor from Amazon’s Prime-exclusive line
- Eddie Bauer Adventure Day Sale takes 50% off sitewide: jackets, t-shirts, socks, more
- Save on AmazonBasics tech, home goods, more ahead of Prime Day 2018, from $8
- Express One-Day Sale offers 40% off sitewide + free delivery with deals from $20
- Get moving with new Under Armour apparel & accessories from $12 at Amazon
More |
- Amazon’s Prime Day iPhone/Android case sale: Speck, Silk, Mophie, more from $5
- Adobe Photoshop and Premiere Elements 2018 now $75 for Mac/PC (Reg. $100)
- Save up to 60% off Graco baby products during Amazon Prime Day
- Prime Day Party Games Sale from $11: Cards Against Humanity, many more
- Score the Fitbit Alta HR Fitness Tracker at a new all-time low of $90 (Reg. $120), more
- Amazon offers a FREE $5 credit w/ $25 gift card purchase for Prime Day
- Snag a GoPro Hero Session w/ Head Strap for $100 ($140 value), more from $179
- This 23andMe DNA Test Kit provides 75+ online genetic reports for $100 (Reg. $150+)
- Rachio Smart Sprinkler Controller with Alexa support at $150 for Prime Day, more
- Samsung Odyssey Mixed Reality Headset w/ 2 controllers: $399 shipped (Reg. $500)
- DJI kicks off Super Sale with up to 30% off select drones, accessories and more
- Prime Day Laptop Deals: Dell Inspiron 13, XPS, Lenovo Yoga from $540
- Best Prime Day Media Deals: 8-Film Harry Potter 4K, Game of Thrones, Baby Driver, more
- Amazon will give you a $5 credit when purchasing $20 worth of books
- Amazon launches pre-Prime Day digital movie sale w/ deals from $4, $1 rentals, more
- Sonos speakers now support AirPlay 2, deals from $134: One $179, more
- Roku’s Streaming Stick gets marked down to Amazon all-time low at $35
Amazon Prime Day 2018 starts tomorrow! You’ll find all of our favorite deals right here 👇https://t.co/3HdrHrqGI3
…and here are a few tips for how you can prepare: https://t.co/Wg8gtR9rOp pic.twitter.com/QKF3qAde8W
— 9to5Toys (@9to5toys) July 15, 2018