Google Search on the Pixel 3 will now suggest help articles from Pixel Tips

With the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, Google created a new help experience to walk users through their phone’s major features. Already integrated into system Settings, Pixel Tips articles will now appear as inline search suggestions.

Besides the initial setup process, Pixel Tips can be accessed in Settings > Tips & support > Go to Tips. Compared to Google’s standard help articles, these tutorials feature in-depth videos that visually walk users through marquee features. This includes both of the phone and Google services, with the guide especially helpful for those new to Android. Each tip is its own page with an animation above and textual guide below.

Since October, Google has added more Tips beyond “Getting started,” “Make the most of Google,” “Enjoy your camera and photos,” “Text and call,” and “Use gestures for quick shortcuts.” The interface has also been slightly tweaked to better organize the feed of guides. Articles that don’t get featured as cards at the top are listed below.

With Pixel Tips 1.7 this week, these tips will now appear when users search the Google app or through the Pixel Launcher search bar. Unlike regular search suggestions, articles will feature the Pixel Tips icon and open the corresponding tutorial directly.

Pixel Tips is specifically taking advantage of the Google app’s “Personal Results” feature, which surfaces content from your installed applications. In the Google app, the Pixel Tips app now appears in Settings > General > Personal results. Users can also disable the help articles from appearing in search suggestions.

Any article in Pixel Tips can be surfaced as a search suggestion with a query for “how” cleverly suggesting Pixel Tips as an app result. This is a great integration for Google as these Tips are more detailed, better presented, and will load instantly compared to a web result.

Version 1.7 of Pixel Tips is available via the Play Store and widely rolled out this week.

Dylan contributed to this article

