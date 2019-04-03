Google Pay has added 15 new banks in the US in April 2019

- Apr. 3rd 2019 2:44 pm PT

Another month, another set of new banks gaining support for Google Pay. So far, in April, Google Pay has added fifteen new banks and credit unions in the United States.

While you’d think that using your phone for payments using Google Pay would be as easy as entering your credit/debit card info, you’d actually be wrong. Before your card can be added, your bank needs to allow its cards for use by Google Pay.

About every two weeks or so, Google adds a new batch of banks to their official Google Pay support page. Google Pay’s first batch of US banks and credit unions for April consists of 14 entirely new entries and splits Generations Bank into New York and Arkansas, making for a total of 15 additions to the list.

  • American State Bank & Trust Company
  • Commercial Bank
  • Community First Bank of Indiana
  • First National Bank of Paragould
  • Generations Bank (AR)
  • Generations Bank (NY)
  • Greensboro Municipal Federal Credit Union
  • Harvard State Bank
  • Heartland State Bank
  • Minnesota National Bank
  • People’s Bank of Commerce
  • PrimeWay Federal Credit Union
  • Spring Bank
  • Tampa State Bank
  • Walden Savings Bank
  • Zellco Federal Credit Union

Are any of these your banking institution of choice, or are you still waiting? Let us know in the comments.

