Leaked official Huawei Mate X website listing confirms June 2019 availability

At Mobile World Congress 2019, Huawei unveiled the Mate X, the Chinese smartphone giant’s first folding smartphone which is also set to be their first 5G-enabled device.

While the phone was announced to great fanfare — and just a week after the slightly less visually attractive Samsung Galaxy Fold — availability was not quite as forthcoming. We were told that the folding handset would be available from mid-2019, but now we have some sort of official confirmation of availability.

The Huawei Mate X was briefly listed on the company’s official Vmall online store, which revealed that we can expect a June 2019 date for purchase. This slip was noticed by GizmoChina, who quickly snapped up the availability information before it was quickly taken down.

This web listing didn’t reveal the actual pricing, but at the device unveiling Huawei confirmed that pricing is set to start at around approximately $2,580 — although US availability is very unlikely. To put that in perspective, the Samsung Galaxy Fold is set to go on sale for $1,980 later this month. That is quite the premium for a subjectively better-looking fold, but overall less durable design.

Time will tell if Huawei’s “Falcon Wing Design” will be able to stand up to the rigors of daily usage, especially with folding displays being softer and therefore more prone to nicks, scuffs, and scratches. Either way, that massive 8-inch display is really enticing.

Of course, Huawei’s other big selling point on the Mate X is that it’s the world’s first foldable smartphone with built-in 5G. Using the Balong 5000 modem, the phone is set to work with current 4G networks, early 5G networks in multiple regions, and future 5G networks as the technology expands.

As for specs, the Huawei Mate X is powered by the Kirin 980 chipset, a huge 4,500 mAh battery, a 55W rapid charger for the USB-C port, and a fingerprint sensor in the power button.

Although availability in the US will be essentially null, is the Huawei Mate X a device you have your eye on despite that wallet-cleansing pricing? Let us know in the comments section below.

