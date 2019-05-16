[Update: May 2019] The best Android phones you can buy today

If you’re on the hunt for a new smartphone, chances are you’ve got a lot of devices on your shortlist. There are so many different options out on the market today that it can make finding the right one a bit difficult. So, let’s take a look at the best Android phones you can buy today, as of April 2019.

New for April:

Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10+

The best Android phones for most people

Samsung is the biggest name in Android, and for 2019 the company has pulled no punches. The Galaxy S10 and S10+ are the two best Android smartphones you can buy today – here’s why.

The main focus of the Galaxy S10 is the display with a 6.1-inch panel on the S10 and a 6.4-inch panel on the S10+. In either case it’s an Infinity-O display at 3040×1440 with a “hole-punch” at the top right corner to house the 10MP selfie camera. There’s just a single camera on the S10, but a dual-camera array on the S10+ for improved portrait mode. Each display also has a built-in ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.

As far as the build goes, Samsung has also stuck with the same aluminum and glass build as in years past. Wireless charging is on board, USB-C, and a dual-speaker system as well. Around back, the S10 and S10+ also both have three cameras with a standard 12MP primary sensor, 12MP telephoto zoom lens, and a 16MP super wide-angle option too.

Both devices also run on top of a Snapdragon 855 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. The smaller Galaxy S10 has a 3,400 mAh battery while the S10+ has a 4,100 mAh battery. Both devices can also be upgraded 512GB of storage, but the S10+ can also go up to 1TB of storage and 12GB of RAM. Samsung has also managed to keep the headphone jack and IP68 water/dust resistance. Android 9 Pie ships out of the box with the company’s OneUI software layer.

Why they’re the best Android phones you can buy:

Put simply, it doesn’t really get much better than the Galaxy S10 lineup. These phones have the strongest processors on the market right now, a frankly crazy spec package, and promising cameras too. The software continues to get better too, and pricing is well in line with the rest of the industry.

The only glaring flaw with the Galaxy S10 and S10+ is software support. Typically, Samsung is slow to push out major updates, and security patches are generally delayed too depending on your carrier. It’s a shame, and something you’ll want to keep in consideration.

Where to buy the Galaxy S10 and S10+:

Unlocked, the Galaxy S10 starts at $899 while the S10+ starts at $999. That’s in line with other flagships, but a big jump from last year’s Galaxy S9 family.

Google Pixel 3 and Google Pixel 3 XL

The best Android experience you can get, and a killer camera

Google’s Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are the latest and greatest devices from the company, and they nail a lot of aspects that Google’s past Pixel devices have failed. You’ll find a Snapdragon 845 processor powering these devices, along with 4GB of RAM, 64/128GB of storage, wireless charging, and IP68 water/dust resistance. The smaller Pixel 3 has a 5.5-inch AMOLED 1080p display, where the Pixel 3 XL has a 6.4-inch AMOLED 1440p notched display.

The Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL also run Android 9 Pie out of the box without any bloat or changes. This is Android as Google intends it, and it’s lightning quick, reliable, and gets updates quickly. You’ll also get enhanced security thanks to Google’s Titan M chip within the device. Further featured are dual front-firing speakers that are loud and clear, along with a new hardware design which feels more premium than its predecessors. There’s also a fingerprint sensor on the back that’s quick and reliable.

As for cameras, the Pixel 3 and 3 XL share the same 12MP rear camera, as well as two front-facing 8MP cameras, one regular and one wide-angle. Google’s reputation with smartphone cameras speaks for itself, and that’s to say that, bar none, the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL have the best smartphone camera on the market today.

Why they’re the best Android phones you can buy:

On the spec sheet, most Android phones are pretty much the same today, so what sets Google’s Pixel 3 family apart? It comes down to really just one thing, the experience you’re getting.

While Google’s hardware is far from perfect, the performance you’ll get from the software is one of the best you can get and unlike most other Android phones today, that software gets updated quickly and regularly. Monthly security patches arrive at the start of each and every month, and major platform updates can be had first only on a Pixel.

The cameras here also stand out from everyone else, with a shooter that manages to get a near-perfect picture every time, even in unforgiving conditions. Not to mention the tight Assistant integration, support for handy features such as wireless charging, improved haptics that outrank most other Android phones, and much more.

Where to buy Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL:

If you want to buy a Google Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL, you’ll be looking at prices starting at $799. Add $100 for extra storage or the bigger model. Buying unlocked from the Google Store means the phone will work on any US network, but you can also pick it up directly from Verizon Wireless too in the United States.

Best affordable Android phones

New for May: OnePlus 7 Pro

Possibly the best overall smartphone available right now

OnePlus has always had a heavy focus on packing strong specs at an affordable price point, and the OnePlus 7 Pro is the culmination of that for a few reasons. Here’s what you need to know about the OnePlus 7 Pro, and why it might just be the best overall smartphone available right now.

First and foremost on the spec sheet here, we’ve got to talk about that display. The OnePlus 7 Pro has a 6.67-inch display without a single notch or punch-hole. The OLED panel is also Quad HD (3120×1440) and one of the first 90Hz panels we’ve seen on the mass market too. All of that combined creates a viewing experience you won’t find anywhere else.

Under the hood, there’s also a lot backing that up. The Snapdragon 855 processor is at the core paired with 6GB, 8GB, or 12GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage. There’s also Android 9 Pie and OxygenOS out of the box. OnePlus is also using UFS 3.0 storage inside which is much faster than what you’d find in any other smartphone on this list.

To get around display cutouts, OnePlus has instead utilized a pop-up camera on the OnePlus 7 Pro. That camera is apparently quite durable, and should easily last the lifetime of the device. Further, OnePlus has upgraded the rear camera setup with three lenses. The primary shooter is a 48MP sensor which is paired with a 3x telephoto lens and ultrawide lens as well. Results from these cameras are also better than anything the company has put out before.

Not everything is perfect, though. You won’t get proper water resistance with an IP rating, a headphone jack, or wireless charging on this device. You do get unlocked compatibility with GSM carriers as well as Verizon.

Why it’s the best Android phone you can buy:

Unlike many of OnePlus’ previous phones, the 7 Pro really isn’t the best value. You’re getting a lot for that money, but it’s honestly the specs themselves that make this phone worth buying. There’s nowhere else you can go to get a 90Hz display, Snapdragon 855, 12GB of RAM, a respectable camera, and that massive display without any cutouts. Even more so you can’t get that for this price point.

Where to buy OnePlus 7 Pro:

As usual, the OnePlus 7 Pro is sold unlocked directly from the company, but you can also get it through T-Mobile. There are some special promos available through the carrier too.

OTHER EXCELLENT ANDROID SMARTPHONES

Samsung Galaxy S10e

If the standard Galaxy S10 is too rich for your blood, the Galaxy S10e brings a lot of the same fun for a discount. You’ll still get a Snapdragon 855 processor and Infinity-O display, but this time that’s a 5.8-inch FHD+ panel and comes with 6GB of RAM. Aside from that, the third camera sensor gets removed, leaving just a 12MP primary and 16MP super wide-angle sensor. Wireless charging, IP68 water resistance, 128GB of storage, a headphone jack, and a 3,100 mAh battery all round out the package.

For its $749 price tag, I can honestly say the S10e is one of the best values currently on the market at the moment.

Huawei P30/Pro

Huawei is one of the biggest names in Android, just not in the United States. Despite that, however, the company’s new P30 family is easily worth a mention when talking about the best Android smartphones. Just like on the P20, the name of the game here is the camera, and it doesn’t disappoint, specifically on the P30 Pro.

On the Huawei P30 Pro, you’ll find a quad-camera array. There’s a 40MP primary sensor, 20MP secondary sensor, and an 8MP sensor which has a periscope lens. That lens enables 5x optical zoom and 10x hybrid zoom with some software magic. The results are simply stunning. Zoom is impressive and even more so is the camera’s night-time performance. Thanks to a high ISO and some hardware tricks, you’ll get better performance at night in a default mode here even compared to the Pixel’s Night Sight.

As for the rest of the specs, the P30 and P30 Pro are both solid devices. There’s a Kirin 980 chipset at the core, up to 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage depending on variant, and sizable batteries as well. The P30 has a smaller 6.1-inch display while the P30 Pro offers up a 6.47-inch OLED panel. Pricing for the Huawei P30 starts at €799 in Europe with the P30 Pro demanding €999. Both devices are available starting April 6th.

OnePlus 6T

2019 is the year of the OnePlus 7, but for the first time, OnePlus is keeping its previous device on sale a little longer. The OnePlus 6T may be last year’s phones, but it’s still one of the best you can get today.

OnePlus has a heavy focus on specifications, so let’s start there. The OnePlus 6T offers the same Snapdragon 845 as many other flagships, but it’s paired with 6GB or 8GB of RAM, 128GB or 256GB of storage, and Android 9 Pie out of the box, one of the few devices even offering that OS version. It’s also got a large 6.4-inch 1080p display with a small notch up top and thin bezels all around. There’s also an in-display fingerprint sensor and compatibility with GSM carriers and Verizon. The cameras aren’t too crazy, but the 16MP/20MP dual setup is capable, and the 16MP selfie shooter isn’t bad either.

The OnePlus 6T is available starting at $549.

New for May – OnePlus 7

The OnePlus 7 Pro may be the company’s new headline grabber, but it’s not the only phone the company has debuted in 2019. The OnePlus 7 is another strong option from the company that delivers a lot, but for a lower price. Unfortunately, it’s not coming to the States, so you’ll have to settle for the OnePlus 6T in that case.

OnePlus 7 on the outside is basically identical to the OnePlus 6T, down to the same 6.41-inch notched display. The new device does pack a better 48MP camera on the back, though, alongside a secondary telephoto lens. Inside, however, the OnePlus 7 does offer a welcome upgrade to the more powerful Snapdragon 855 processor and the much faster UFS 3.0 storage. Quite honestly, it’s a shame the device isn’t coming to the States for those two additions alone, and the new stereo speakers are just icing on the cake.

The OnePlus 7 won’t be coming to the US, but it will be available in international regions directly from OnePlus. In the UK, as an example, pricing lands at £499. For that price, it’s easily one of the best Android phones you can get in that region.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9

When you’re looking for basically every major spec and feature out there, Samsung’s Galaxy Note lineup is usually the best place to turn. The current Galaxy Note 9 is the king of the hill in that department. It packs a Snapdragon 845 chipset, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, microSD, IP68 water resistance, a 6.4-inch OLED display, slim bezels, a glass/metal design, and it even has a headphone jack. With the Note 9, you’re also getting wireless charging, a 4,000 mAh battery, an excellent camera and Samsung’s famous S-Pen.

The Note 9 is truly a killer package and one of the best Android phones out there today, but all that tech comes at a cost. Pricing for the Note 9 starts at $999 and jumps to $1,249 for the 512GB/8GB variant. You can read more about the Galaxy Note 9 in our full review.

LG G8 ThinQ & LG V40 ThinQ

If you’re a fan of LG’s smartphones, you’ll be happy to know that the LG G8 ThinQ goes on sale this month. The company’s latest Android flagship delivers a Snapdragon 855 chipset, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 6.1-inch display. That QHD+ panel is now OLED and also offers a “Crystal Sound” tech which replaces the traditional earpiece. There’s still a notch up top, but this time it holds a ToF sensor along with the front-facing camera. That ToF sensor is used for gesture control using your hands and more secure face unlock.

The LG G8 ThinQ also offers a dual-camera array with 12MP/16MP sensors, Android 9 Pie, and USB-C charging for the 3,500 mAh battery. Pricing comes in at $819 and varies by carrier. The LG G8 ThinQ lands in the United States on April 11th.

It’s not a phone we’re quick to recommend, though.

Alternatively, if you’re looking for something a bit bigger, the LG V40 ThinQ might be a good bet. This device brings the same great features that the G7 does, including that “boombox” speaker, but offers a larger 6.4-inch OLED display, 3,300 mAh battery, and adds a third camera for optical zoom. Pricing for the LG V40 ThinQ is typically around $900.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro

While it’s not available in the United States, it’s hard to talk about the best Android phones without mentioning the Huawei Mate 20 Pro. This device brings it all with a new design, three cameras, and in-display fingerprint sensor, a Kirin 980 processor, and so much more. As far as Note alternatives go, this is the best of the best.

We’ve got a lot more coverage of the Mate 20 Pro including a full review, but if you’re interested in buying, we’ve got links to do so. Just keep in mind that if you’re in the United States, chances are the Mate 20 Pro won’t work all that great for you.

Razer Phone 2

Love mobile games? Here’s the phone for you. The Razer Phone 2 builds on the original with a more mainstream design, some welcome upgrades, and all of the same great gaming features.

Where the original Razer Phone was a brick with gaming as its only purpose, the Razer Phone 2 brings wireless charging, water resistance, and a much brighter display that borderline makes it a device acceptable for the average person. Still, though, this is a device best suited to gamers. It packs a Snapdragon 845 with 8GB of RAM, Android 8.1 Oreo, a 120Hz refresh rate on the display, and louder speakers as well. The Razer logo on the back even has RGB lighting. Pricing starts at $799 unlocked and the Razer Phone 2 works on all GSM carriers in the US as well as Verizon.

Nokia 9 PureView

Nokia is killing it in mid-range smartphones, but at MWC 2019 the company delivered an impressive flagship offering. The Nokia 9 PureView packs a 6-inch display, Snapdragon 845, in-display fingerprint sensor, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. It also includes Android 9 Pie and is a part of the Android One program too.

What’s really the focus of this device, though, is the five camera array on the back of the device. Arranged in a circular formation, these cameras include two RGB sensors and three monochrome. That enables strong low-light performance and better depth effect control too. It’s truly a camera beast, and at $699 it’s not a bad offering by any means. Through March 10th, it’s even $100 off.

Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+

If you’re looking to save a few bucks without losing much, Samsung’s Galaxy S9 and S9+ are solid options to pick. You’ll lose out on the improved triple-camera array of the S10 series, reverse wireless charging, and the smaller bezels too, but you get a solid package at a discounted price in return.

The Galaxy S9 and S9+ offer a Snapdragon 845 processor (or Exynos in certain regions), between 64GB and 256GB of expandable storage, wireless charging, and IP68 water/dust resistance. Both also have 1440p OLED displays which feature thin bezels all around and no notch. Each has a fingerprint sensor and a facial recognition system for unlocking. Between the two phones, though, there are some big differences.

The Galaxy S9 is a 5.8-inch device which has a single 12MP rear camera with dual-aperture. There’s also a 3,000 mAh battery in that device, 4GB of RAM, and a smaller overall footprint.

The Galaxy S9+, on the other hand, has a 6.2-inch display, dual rear cameras with a primary 12MP dual-aperture sensor, 6GB of RAM, and a larger 3,500 mAh battery. Despite their differences, though, both are very solid phones with similar features, performance, and endurance. Oh, and they both have a headphone jack too.

As for where to buy the S9 or S9+, you can still pick them up from carriers and unlocked brand new. Retail pricing started around $720 at launch, and they’ve only gone down in the time since.

Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL

You should always be a bit wary when buying older devices when their successors are already out on the market, but with Google’s Pixel 2 family, there’s a few reasons why they’re still worth considering.

The Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL make some huge upgrades over the Pixel 2 series, specifically in regards to the display quality and wireless charging, but last year’s crop is still solid.

The smaller Pixel 2 may have an outdated design and the Pixel 2 XL may have an admittedly poor display, but both of these phones deliver quick updates which are guaranteed through 2020, they still feature some of the best cameras out there today, and specs that still provide a smooth experience. Just keep in mind they’re no longer sold in the Google Store.

