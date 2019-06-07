Motorola has been busy prepping three big Android Pie releases for the Moto Z3, Moto Z3 Play, Moto Z2 Force and the Moto G6, and now they’re here.

Despite the Moto Z3 and Z3 Play receiving the Android Pie update back in April up in Canada, the OTA was nowhere to be seen in the US — or some other markets. That is until some XDA Forum users reported that their US Moto Z3 and Z3 Play models were receiving the OTA with the May 2019 patch included.

Meanwhile, the Moto Z2 Force also appears to be receiving a taste of Android Pie in Brazil at the very least. Again, reports on the XDA Forums were suggesting that the device is getting the very same update with the May 2019 security patch in tow.

Finally, the popular Moto G6 is also receiving the Android Pie OTA on Verizon in the US. The update was confirmed over on Verizon’s support pages, and details firmware version PDS29.118-14 which also brings the April 2019 security patch.

Verizon lists the Moto G6 update as having been released on June 6th, that isn’t quite long enough for the OTA to have rolled out nationwide, so keep your eyes peeled.

If you have either the Moto Z3, Moto Z3 Play, Moto Z2 Force or indeed the Moto G6, be sure to check your device settings regularly for the Android Pie OTA. For anyone that may have already received the update on your device and are enjoying it, let us know in the comments section below.

