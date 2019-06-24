Huawei’s EMUI might not be our favorite OEM Android skin out there, but it is much better than it once was with EMUI 9.1 on the P30 Pro. The Android Pie update is now making its way to 49 Huawei-branded devices in the very near future.
Originally posted on Chinese social networking site Weibo (via XDA-Developers), Huawei confirmed the 49 handset list that will receive the EMUI 9.1 update. We have already seen the Mate 20, Mate 20 Pro, Mate 20X, and the Mate 20 RS receive a beta build of EMUI 9.1, while both the P30 Pro and P30 have the full-fat version pre-installed already.
[Update 06/24]: We now have confirmation and a release timeline for when Huawei devices will get the full-fat EMUI 9.1 software release (via Reddit). First up is the Mate 20 line which is getting the update in June — which doesn’t give Huawei much time to push the OTA. Closely followed in July with the P20 and P20 Pro getting the update alongside the Mate 10 and Mate 9 series. The final device to get EMUI 9.1 will be the P10 series in August.
We’ve already seen a few devices get the update, so the release schedule is a little bit behind the times with regard to certain devices. If you have the P20 Lite or any Mate 20 device, you may have already seen the 3.34GB update rolling out.
June
- P20 Lite
- Mate 20
- Mate 20 Pro / Mate 20 RS Porsche Design
July 2019
- P20 / P20 Pro
- nova 3 / 3i
- P30 Lite
- Mate 10 / 10 Pro / 10 RS Porsche Design
- Mate 9 / Mate 9 Pro
- Y9 2019
- Y6 Pro 2019
- Y5 2019
August
- P10 / P10 Plus
According to XDA, these are the devices currently testing the EMUI 9.1 update:
- Huawei Mate 20 Lite
- Huawei Mate 10
- Huawei Mate 10 Pro
- Huawei Mate RS Porsche Design
- Huawei Mate 9
- Huawei Mate 9 Pro
- Huawei Mate 9 Porsche Design
- Huawei P20
- Huawei P20 Pro
- Huawei P10
- Huawei P10 Plus
- Huawei Nova 4
- Huawei Nova 3
- Huawei Nova 3i
- Huawei Nova 2S
- Honor Play
- Honor 10
- Honor Play 8A
- Honor View 10
- Honor View 10 Lite
- Honor Note 10
- Honor 9
- Honor V9
- Honor 8X
Huawei is also planning for the following devices to get the EMUI 9.1 update:
- Huawei Nova 4e
- Huawei Nova 3e
- Huawei Enjoy 9 Plus
- Huawei Enjoy 8 Plus
- Huawei Enjoy Max
- Huawei Enjoy 9S
- Huawei Enjoy 7S
- Huawei Enjoy 9e
- Honor 9 Lite
- Honor 8X Max
- Honor 20i
- Honor 9i
- Honor 7X
- Huawei MediaPad M5 10.1
- Huawei MediaPad M5 8.4
- Huawei MediaPad M5 8.0
- Huawei MediaPad M5 Pro 10.8
- Huawei MediaPad 5T 10.1
That is one heck of a big list of handsets that will get the Android Pie fork in the not-too-distant future. There are some notable absentees though, as many handsets do have varying names for specific region launches.
EMUI 9.1 will prove to be quite the jump for handsets still running Android Oreo builds of EMUI. That means the brand new gesture navigation method, GPU Turbo 3.0, and heaps more on top. While we may likely see Android Q on new Huawei devices in the late fall, it’s still great to see these devices get up to speed with the latest full Android release.
