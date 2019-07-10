Samsung is now rolling out an update for the Galaxy Note 9 that brings with it the July 2019 security patch. The update has been confirmed in a number of markets including France, the Middle East, and Africa (via SamMobile).

The update brings the N960FXXS3CSG1 firmware to the Galaxy Note 9 and it really doesn’t add anything notable beyond the July patch. It does include patches for 13 potential security risks that could affect Samsung devices without the update.

We saw the last update add neat new features like the dedicated Night Mode, QR code reader and enhanced live focus tweaks that were exclusive to the Galaxy S10 until recently. This update is just a regular security update that protects you from a number of exploits. If anything else gets picked up or seems to be new as a result of this update, then we’ll be sure to let you know.

As is often the case, this update is rolling out in phases. It will head to Exynos variants of the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 first. If you’re a Snapdragon Note 9 owner, we would expect a slightly extended wait for localizations, carrier tweaks, and optimizations before it heads to North America.

If you have noticed the update rolling out in your region, be sure to let us know in the comments section below. It’s also worthwhile checking manually if you haven’t seen an OTA update notification hitting your Galaxy Note 9.

