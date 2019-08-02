Despite having been around for almost five years in the US, Google Pay does not yet support cards from every bank in America, but they’re working on it. Already, for the month of August, Google Pay has gained support for a whopping twenty-seven more banks and credit unions across the US.
Before your credit or debit card can be used with Google Pay, Google and your chosen financial institution need to form an agreement. Unfortunately, this process takes time and as we show every month, there are far, far more banks in the US than you could imagine, all requiring an agreement with Google Pay.
About every other week, a new batch of financial institutions is added to Google’s massive list, found on the official support page. For August, Google Pay is starting off strong with a group of twenty-seven US banks and credit unions.
- Bay Atlantic FCU
- Canton Co-Operative Bank
- Down East Credit Union
- Farmers & Merchants Bank & Trust (IA)
- Farmers and Merchants Bank (AR)
- First Federal Bank & Trust
- First Pioneers FCU
- Fort Lee FCU
- Heartland Bank (OH)
- Hillsboro Bank
- Hudson River Community CU
- Infirst Bank
- Insight Credit Union
- KBR Heritage FCU
- Lisbon Community FCU
- MembersFirst Credit Union (GA)
- Meridia Community Federal Credit Union
- Morganton Savings Bank
- Mutual Credit Union
- National Bank of Coxsackie
- People Driven Credit Union
- Peoples Community FCU
- Riverside Credit Union
- Summit Bank
- The First State Bank
- Wahoo State Bank
- William Penn Bank
