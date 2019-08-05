Fossil’s new battery saver modes will come to older generations ‘later this year’

- Aug. 5th 2019 2:05 pm PT

One of the best parts of Fossil’s new Gen 5 Wear OS smartwatches is the collection of special battery saver modes. If you own an older Fossil smartwatch, you’re in luck, because those modes are going to be ported to your watch later this year. Probably.

In a reply on Twitter (via Droid-Life), Fossil confirmed that in an update later this year, these new battery saver modes will be added to older generations. Unfortunately, that’s as clear as the company is being for now. Presumably, the Fossil Sport will certainly be included here with its Snapdragon Wear 3100 chipset, but with the slightly-less-capable 2100 in Gen 4 and other Fossil watches, we’re simply not sure.

We’ve reached out to Fossil for further clarification on which watches will get this update, and we’ll update the article when they provide an answer.

In case you missed the news, Fossil’s new battery saver modes are designed to help squeeze a bit more power out of these Wear OS smartwatches without completely killing functionality. There are four modes on the Fossil Gen 5 watches, with “Daily,” “Extended,” “Time-Only,” and “Custom.” We’ve got a full breakdown of how these all work in another post.

