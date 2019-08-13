Finding the right smartwatch can be very difficult on Android, especially with so many options out there. If you’ve been trying to find the right smartwatch for your wrist, these are the best Android smartwatches you can buy today.

A note on Wear OS:

In recent months, more Wear OS smartwatches have been adopting the newer Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 chipset and 1 GB of RAM. This has led to better performance overall. Right now, these watches are our biggest recommendations in terms of what to buy with Google’s platform. To that end, every Wear OS listing in this post has been updated to better highlight what is and isn’t using the increased RAM total and the newer 3100 chip. See further coverage below for more on how these new watches have been changing Wear OS.

New for August – Fossil Gen 5

Good design meets great performance

Fossil is the biggest name in Wear OS, and its latest generation of smartwatches has started hitting the market with the Gen 5 Carlyle HR and Julianna HR. Put simply, these are some of the best offerings Wear OS has when it comes to Android smartwatches right now.

Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle HR

Why it’s one of the best smartwatches for Android:

What makes the Fossil Gen 5 lineup so good? For one thing, Fossil’s iconic design is here and looking as great as ever on both of these watches. Further, the Fossil Gen 5 finally updates the spec sheet in some big ways. Both the Carlyle and Julianna offer a Snapdragon Wear 3100 chipset and 1 GB of RAM. That leads to better performance in everything from apps to Google Assistant.

Beyond that, there’s also 3ATM water resistance, a 1.28-inch OLED display, 44 mm casings at 12 mm thick, Fossil’s magnetic charger, and a speaker for taking phone calls and hearing Assistant replies. Fossil has also developed some clever new battery saving modes that extend the roughly two-day battery you’ll get by default. Of course, NFC, GPS, and a heart rate monitor are all on board as well.

Fossil Gen 5 Julianna HR

Where to buy Fossil Gen 5:

The Fossil Gen 5 costs $295 for its base model. That price will vary depending on the band you select, but that price is a good middle ground for Wear OS right now. If you’re looking to pick up the watch, it’s currently sold only through Fossil’s online store and the company’s brick-and-mortar stores around the US, too.

Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 4G

Performance matters and this watch delivers

Wear OS as a platform is actually not all that bad, but it generally lacks hardware that lets it perform well. With the arrival of the Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 4G, we’re still looking at the ancient Snapdragon Wear 2100 chipset, but thanks to a RAM boost, this is the best performing Wear OS watch that you can actually afford.

Mobvoi is one of the more popular names in Wear OS today, and last year’s TicWatch Pro was one of the best options for most people when it comes to battery life. Now, with the TicWatch Pro 4G, the company is adding LTE and better performance to that package. The 45mm watch features up to 2 days of battery life, a dual-layer display with an OLED panel for Wear OS, IP68 water resistance, NFC, GPS, a heart rate monitor, Mobvoi’s TicHealth with automatic tracking, and a speaker for phone calls and Google Assistant.

There’s also LTE connectivity, but that’s exclusive to Verizon Wireless. Even without an LTE connection, though, it’s a capable Bluetooth watch that’ll work fine without the cellular connection.

Why it’s the best Android smartwatch you can buy today:

Where the other Wear OS smartwatches on this list suffer in the performance department, the TicWatch Pro 4G doesn’t. Everything from general navigation to opening apps is significantly quicker than other Wear OS watches, and Google Assistant is significantly faster too. This change makes the TicWatch Pro 4G one of the best smartwatches for Android you can get. The only thing that might take away from the experience for some is the thick design.

Where to buy the TicWatch Pro 4G:

The Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 4G also stands out for its price point. With LTE and more RAM, you’d probably expect a pretty big jump in price compared to the regular TicWatch Pro, but there’s only a $50 increase to $299. The TicWatch Pro 4G is available from Amazon and Mobvoi’s site.

Samsung Galaxy Watch

One of the best smartwatches for Android, just lacking Google’s services

While it’s not running Android per se, the Samsung Galaxy Watch is probably the best smartwatch you can buy for an Android device. Samsung has been building Tizen-based smartwatches for a few years now, and with the Galaxy Watch, the company has pretty much perfected its craft.

The Galaxy Watch comes in two sizes, 42mm and 46mm. On both of these you get an OLED display which is bright and beautiful, a Samsung-made processor, Tizen, optional LTE, and more.

These watches also feature 5ATM water resistance, NFC for Samsung Pay, GPS, and Corning DX+ Glass for better durability. There’s also a rotating bezel for navigation which, personally, is my favorite way to interface with a smartwatch.

Tizen is also full of health applications for tracking workouts, swims, and more. Notifications are also excellent and Samsung has partnerships with some big app developers including Spotify. There’s also a speaker and this is one of the few smartwatches which can play audio.

Why it’s the best smartwatch for most Android users:

Why is the Galaxy Watch one of our top recommendations? It doesn’t come down to software, as Tizen lacks support for all Google services and its paring process is a nightmare. What it does come down to is the overall experience. The Galaxy Watch’s user interface is clean, easy to navigate, and handles notifications well.

Better yet, you won’t have to charge it on a daily basis seeing as you can get between 4 and 6 days of use from a single charge depending on usage and model. An important note is that it does work better with Samsung devices, but it’ll work on most Android phones without a hitch.

Where to buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch:

Being one of the more advanced smartwatch options out there for Android users, the Galaxy Watch isn’t particularly cheap. Pricing for the base 42mm model lands at $329, going up to $349 for the 46mm model. You’ll add another $50 if you want LTE (42mm, 46mm) as well.

OTHER EXCELLENT ANDROID SMARTWATCHES

Fossil Sport

A lot of Wear OS watches today are big and bulky with outdated hardware. The Fossil Sport is one exception to that with a thin and light design, the latest Qualcomm chip, and a fairly affordable price too.

The Fossil Sport comes in two sizes, 41mm and 43mm with 18mm and 20mm bands, respectively. You’ll find a Snapdragon Wear 3100 at the heart of this watch which promises better performance and much better endurance from the embedded battery. Under normal use, Fossil claims “24 hours” out of the Sport with battery saver modes letting you get every bit of power out of a charge with up to two days use with basic functionality.

Alongside that new chipset, the Fossil Sport offers an OLED display, 5ATM water resistance, a lightweight design, NFC, GPS, and a heart rate monitor. Wear OS is on board, of course, pre-loaded with Spotify out of the box. There’s no speaker, though.

For its $275 price, often on sale, the Fossil Sport is a solid option in the Wear OS world. It lacks the 1GB of RAM other options have, but it remains a solid option overall. You can pick it up from Amazon (where it’s often discounted) or Fossil’s store.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active

While all of the Samsung attention for early 2019 is on the Galaxy S10 family, one of the subtle but exciting additions to the company’s lineup is the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active. The new wearable takes a lot of the best bits from Samsung’s older wearables, adds some features, and also makes two massive changes.

To address the elephant in the room, yes, the Galaxy Watch Active is the first Samsung smartwatch in years to ditch the rotating bezel for an experience that relies solely on touch. The watch has a 1.1-inch display in a 40mm casing. It works only on Bluetooth and comes in four different colors as well. There’s also a 20mm band which you can swap out, workout and sleep tracking, and even blood pressure monitoring. NFC is also built-in for Samsung Pay.

We’ll mourn the loss of the rotating bezel that has been so welcome on other Samsung smartwatches, but the $199 price tag is a great distraction. For its price, this is one of the best smartwatches you can buy for Android. The Galaxy Watch Active can be purchased from Amazon, Samsung, Walmart, Best Buy, and B&H Photo. Do keep in mind, though, that a newer model is around the corner.

Huawei Watch GT

After debuting overseas, Huawei has brought its latest wearable to the United States in recent weeks. The Huawei Watch GT is a smartwatch/fitness tracker combo that runs $199 and promises two weeks of battery life.

You’ll find better app ecosystems and alternate designs from Samsung and on Wear OS, but if you’re looking for killer battery life, Huawei’s new watch is compelling. You’ll get notifications, limited apps, and a full-color display in a package that doubles for sporty and classy occasions. Swappable bands and a heart rate sensor round out the package. The base model costs $199, but you’ll spend a bit more for the leather band upgrade. Sales are available from Amazon.

Huawei Watch GT Elegant/Active

At its launch event for the Huawei P30 and P30 Pro, the company also announced two new variants of the Huawei Watch GT. The new Huawei Watch GT Elegant and Active variants offer new colors and designs for the affordable wearable. The most notable change is the Elegant mode which downsizes the entire package to a 42mm casing. That also brings down the battery life to just a week, but it seems like a worthy trade-off. The company, unfortunately, has not detailed when these new models will go on sale widely. We do know, however, that they’ll be priced starting at €229.

Huawei Watch GT Active (left) and Elegant (right)

Casio WSD-F30

The best Summer smartwatch

If you’re heading out for some outdoor adventures this summer, you’re going to want a smartwatch that can handle the elements. To that end, the Casio WSD-F30 is hands-down the best option for you. The chunky rugged smartwatch is actually thinner than previous models, but also with better battery life and new outdoor features too.

The Casio WSD-F30 features a 54mm casing that’s 14.9mm thick that has a MIL-STD-810 rating against lower temperatures and 5ATM water resistance. There’s also a 1.2-inch dual-layer display which is a full circle and keeps the battery life at about 1.5 days. There’s also an “Extend Mode” which squeezes three days of power using primarily the black and white display with GPS and offline maps. Other features include a magnetic charger, GPS, GLONASS, and black, blue, and orange designs. Pricing lands at $549 from Amazon.

Mobvoi TicWatch Pro

The biggest downside to most Wear OS smartwatches is the battery life. However, Mobvoi figured out the key with its Ticwatch Pro, and it’s got the best battery life you’ll find on a Wear OS smartwatch.

Under the hood, the Mobvoi Ticwatch Pro is a pretty typical device. It uses Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Wear 2100 chipset, Wear OS, and has a standard 46mm case size. That case is primarily made from plastic with bits of metal up top and a leather/silicone band.

What sets it apart, though, is the dual-display technology. With that, you’ll get a standard OLED display for typical Wear OS tasks, notifications, and watchfaces. When you have the watch idling, though, a low-power display kicks in to show the time/date and your steps. This saves tremendous amounts of power, giving the Ticwatch Pro 2-day battery life with ease.

If you’re interested in buying the Ticwatch Pro, your best bet is through Amazon. You can get the black or black/silver variants there, but Mobvoi’s own online store also stocks the watch. At $249, it’s still a great buy over on Amazon. However, we’d recommend forking over the extra $50 for the improved performance the TicWatch Pro 4G delivers.

Mobvoi Ticwatch E2 and Ticwatch S2

CES 2019 was the home of tons of new technology and this year, it also delivered some new Wear OS smartwatches. Succeeding the Ticwatch E and S that debuted back in the Android Wear days, the new Ticwatch S2 and Ticwatch E2 take on new chipsets, new designs, and more.

Like their predecessors, the Ticwatch S2 and Ticwatch E2 are both pretty bare bones smartwatches. Both are made entirely from plastic and are chunky. They also both pack 5ATM water resistance, the Snapdragon Wear 2100 chipset, 512MB of RAM, a 1.39-inch OLED display, 22mm band connection, and 400mAh batteries. There’s also a heart rate sensor on both, but no NFC for mobile payments.

On paper, it’s a solid package and in practice, it’s still pretty great. Of course, that’s influenced heavily by the price point which is by far the least expensive on this list. Starting at $159 for the Ticwatch E2 and $179 for the MIL-STD810G-rated Ticwatch S2, there’s great value to be had here.

Kate Spade Scallop 2

There aren’t many Wear OS watches designed for women, but Kate Spade’s Scallop impressed when it debuted last year. Now, a successor is available in the Kate Spade Scallop 2, a refreshed version of the original with some highly requested additions.

Like many other of Fossil Group’s mid-cycle refreshes, the Kate Spade Scallop 2 improves on the original by adding on 3ATM water resistance, a rotating power button for better navigation, as well as a heart-rate sensor and built-in GPS. There’s also a Snapdragon Wear 2100 and 512MB of RAM. For $295 it might not be the best deal in Wear OS, but if you or your significant other happen to be into the Kate Spade brand, the Scallop 2 is a no-brainer. It’s available now for $295 in multiple colors.

Skagen Falster 2

Part of the reason that Wear OS hardware is stellar is that several major watch brands have partnered with Google’s platform. This includes the Danish brand Skagen (a part of the Fossil Group). While its first watch, the Skagen Falster, fell flat in a couple of areas, the Skagen Falster 2 is a pretty solid all-around smartwatch.

The biggest reasons to get a Skagen Falster 2 include the design and the size of this watch. Where most Wear OS watches on this list are big and bulky, the Falster 2 is small and elegantly designed. It has Fossil’s 4th gen design which includes a plastic undercarriage and magnetic charging pins, but the watch’s chassis is made from stainless steel at 40mm in diameter and 11mm thick. It’d probably still be a bit big for some users, but even my wife’s small wrist can handle this watch no problem.

Powering the Falster 2 is a Snapdragon Wear 2100 and 512MB of RAM.

Skagen Falster 2 also has an OLED display, 3ATM water/dust resistance, NFC, GPS, a rotating button, heart rate sensor, 20mm bands, and comes in several variants. Colors include black, silver, and rose gold, and you can select from leather, silicone, or metal mesh bands. Battery life is typically a day. Pricing starts at $275 and goes up depending on model, and it’s often on sale from Amazon.

Mobvoi Ticwatch C2

Mobvoi has some of the best options for Wear OS users, and the Ticwatch C2 might just be its most refined.

With a classic design that inspires its name, this 42mm watch offers up a look that other Ticwatches just can’t match. It’s made from mostly stainless steel and has two buttons along the side, one of which is fully customizable. You’ll find a magnetic charging dock with pins to juice up the 400mAh battery, and each charge is rated for 1-2 days. In my own usage, I found that, outside of the Ticwatch Pro, this device has the best battery life of any Wear OS watch available today at just shy of a full two days.

Rounding out the package on the Ticwatch C2 there’s a Snapdragon Wear 2100 chipset, 512MB of RAM, 3ATM water/dust resistance, NFC, GPS, a heart rate sensor, 20mm bands, and three colors. The black and silver versions of the watch are identical, but the rose gold variant is slightly smaller and has 18mm bands. At just $199, it’s one of the best values available today from Amazon or Mobvoi directly.

Fossil Q 4th Gen

Fossil is probably the biggest name in Wear OS, and its fourth generation of products is pretty excellent. The designs of the Q Explorist and Q Venture look great and come with solid bands. They also feature OLED displays, magnetic charging, heart rate sensors, GPS, NFC, rotating buttons for navigation, “swimproof” 3ATM water/dust resistance, and more.

Unfortunately, the majority of these products are also powered by the Snapdragon Wear 2100 chipset and 512MB of RAM. That doesn’t necessarily mean you should totally avoid them, but it’s a worth a moment of caution. You’ll get about a day of battery life from these watches and performance might not be too hot either.

Personally, I particularly enjoyed using the Fossil Q Explorist HR. It’s got a 45mm stainless steel case, 1.4-inch OLED display, rotating button, and a design that fits my style quite well.

It’s a bigger watch, small wrists need not apply, but for $255 I think it’s a solid option despite the older chip inside. For those with a smaller wrist, the Q Venture HR is probably a better bet, though. If you want better performance, look at the Gen 5, but Gen 4 is often on sale now.

Fossil Q Explorist HR: Amazon – Fossil

Fossil Q Venture HR: Amazon – Fossil

Diesel On Full Guard 2.5

One of Fossil Group’s many fashion brands bringing Wear OS devices to the market is Diesel, and the company’s latest is a solid offering. Available for the past several months, the Diesel On Full Guard 2.5 just got a full review from us and, overall, it’s a pretty good Wear OS offering.

The usual restrictions of mediocre battery life and middling performance are par for the course on the Full Guard 2.5, but Diesel’s fun software additions actually make this a compelling buy. On top of that, the unique design isn’t seen often on smartwatches and if it fits your personality, it’ll be one of the few options to match your style. Pricing starts at $325 with colors including black/red, black/blue, and silver/black. Under the hood, there’s a Snapdragon Wear 2100 and 1GB of RAM.

Samsung Gear Sport

It may be nearly a year old, but Samsung’s Gear Sport is still one of the best smartwatches you can buy for an Android device. Like its bigger brother the Galaxy Watch, the Gear Sport runs on top of Samsung’s in-house Tizen operating system with all of the features that come with that.

The Samsung Gear Sport has a 1.2-inch AMOLED display, rotating bezel, buttons along the side, NFC for Samsung Pay, built-in GPS, and 5ATM water/dust resistance. Samsung promises all-day battery life from the 43mm watch with wireless charging onboard as well.

The Gear Sport also comes in black and blue colors with matching silicone bands. Retail pricing is a hefty $279, but more often than not you’ll find pricing as low as $200 from outlets such as Amazon (Brand new or Refurbished for $149) and Samsung.

Fitbit Versa, Lite

Fitbit may not be the first name that comes to mind for a proper smartwatch, but over the past year the wearable company has really stepped up its game. Most recently, that’s resulted in the Fitbit Versa. This compact smartwatch works with Android or iOS and brings a lot to the table for its an affordable price tag.

Fitbit Versa

The original Fitbit Versa has a 1.34-inch rectangular display with a lightweight frame made from metal. Instead of using Google’s Wear OS, though, the Versa runs on top of Fitbit’s latest wearable OS which carries improvements since the launch of the Ionic, including better notification handling, new apps, and improved workout tracking.

The Versa might not be the most feature-packed smartwatch out there, but it’s going to be one of the better options for many, especially when workouts are a point of consideration. Pricing starts at $199 for the base model, a $229 option is also available with NFC for mobile payments. The Fitbit Versa can be purchased from Amazon, B&H Photo, and Best Buy.

Fitbit Versa Lite

Better yet, there’s the new Fitbit Versa Lite which debuted in 2019. This new model starts at $159 and is now widely available for all users. The Lite Edition ditches features like Fitbit Pay, on-screen workouts, and can’t store songs either. It’s also only available in three color variants, but you’ll still get activity and sleep tracking, heart rate, and 5ATM water/dust resistance. The Versa Lite can be purchased from Amazon or Best Buy.

Montblanc Summit 2

You might have noticed that, despite the Snapdragon Wear 3100 chipset having been announced, most of the watches on this list still run a 2100. The first Wear OS watch running the Snapdragon Wear 3100 was actually the Montblanc Summit 2. Overall it’s one of the best, most premium watches you can buy today, but it comes at a hefty cost.

Montblanc is a premium watch brand, and its Wear OS watches cost a pretty penny just like its analog options. The Summit 2 costs a whopping $995 and for that you get a 42mm case, 1.2-inch AMOLED display covered in sapphire crystal, 22mm interchangeable bands, and a rotating crown button along the side.

The Snapdragon Wear 3100 isn’t the only hefty spec on this watch either, with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage onboard which is twice that of most others.

There’s also NFC for Google Pay, GPS, a heart rate monitor, magnetic charging, and special modes that can squeeze 4-5 days out of a charge. On normal use, though, you’re still looking at one-day battery life. You can buy the Summit 2 directly from Montblanc.

