September 2019 patch now rolling out to Galaxy S9, S9+

The latest update for the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ is now rolling out with the September 2019 security patch along with some regular bug fixes and software stability improvements.

It’s great to see the Galaxy S9 family getting some love in a good timeframe, as it appears that many OEMs are really stepping up to the plate with regard to updates in recent months. Firmware versions G960FXXS6CSH5 and G965FXXS6CSH5 have already begun rolling out to Galaxy S9 and S9+ phones, respectively, across Europe with the September patch in tow (via SamMobile).

The update has been spotted over on Reddit too, where the OTA file is by no means lightweight at 123 MB. That said, the September patch for Galaxy S9 and S9+ is not the only addition. Seventeen further patches have also been added for Samsung’s own One UI software.

We have seen confirmation that the OTA file has already rolled out in France, Spain, Netherlands, Poland, Germany, the UK, and a few more. Expect it to expand over the coming days, with localizations also slowing down the rollout in the US at least. That said, carriers have also been getting much better in recent months.

If you are in a region where the patch has already rolled out for your Samsung Galaxy S9 but haven’t seen an OTA notification, then head to your Settings > System updates panel and manually refresh. Alternatively, if you have seen the update in your region, then be sure to let us know in the comments section below.

