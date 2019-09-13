Google app 10.61 is rolling out as the latest beta this evening and reveals work on a new “Smart Screenshots” feature that integrates Lens. A bug with the “Preferred input” setting for Assistant has also been resolved.

Smart Screenshot

The Google app has long had an “Edit & share screenshots” ability where captures made within Search would reveal cropping and annotation tools. Meanwhile, Assistant has long maintained a “What’s on my screen” capability that analyzes what you’re currently viewing for search suggestions.

<string name=”smart_screenshots_summary”>Edit your screenshots, explore them with Lens, share them with a link, and more!</string>

<string name=”smart_screenshots”>Screenshot editing, sharing and actions</string> <string name=”smart_screenshots_answer_1″>Annotating</string> <string name=”smart_screenshots_answer_2″>Cropping</string> <string name=”smart_screenshots_answer_3″>Sharing</string> <string name=”smart_screenshots_answer_4″>Exploring with Lens</string>

Google app 10.61 reveals work on “Smart Screenshots” that combine those two features. The existing editing tools (Annotating, Cropping, and Sharing) will remain and this new functionality appears to even use the same settings toggle to enable.

<string name=”smart_screenshots_step_1″>Next time you search for something, take a screenshot</string> <string name=”smart_screenshots_step_2″>”You may need to turn on the feature in your Settings. From the app home screen, go to ‘More’ > ‘Settings’ > ‘General’ > ‘Edit & share screenshots'”</string>

Screenshot tools Screenshot tools Screen search

However, “Exploring with Lens” could be intended as a “Screen search” replacement given that Lens is increasingly taking over visual lookup throughout first-party apps, like Chrome. After taking a screen capture, the new Smart Screenshots looks to have an easy way to invoke Lens for search, OCR, and finding visually “similar items.”

<string name=”screenshot_lens_button”>Lens</string> <string name=”screenshot_lens_tooltip_text”>Find similar items</string>

It’s unclear if this functionality will again be limited to screenshots taken within Search, or if it will expand to be systemwide and invokable anywhere. A notification from the Google app could appear after capturing a screenshot.

<string name=”smart_screenshots_notification_content”>The Google App has saved a screenshot</string> <string name=”smart_screenshots_notification_title”>Screenshot saved</string>

Android 10 Assistant gestures

With this release, the Google app’s tutorial on how to launch Assistant with gesture navigation in Android 10 appeared on our devices.

Assistant Preferred input

The ability to switch between keyboard and voice input is back after disappearing last week.

Bookmark

Google app 10.61 is working on a bookmarking feature that’s related to timestamps and could possibly be for Google Podcasts.

<string name=”bookmark”>Bookmark</string> <string name=”bookmark_added_snackbar”>Bookmark added at %1$s</string> <string name=”bookmark_menu”>Bookmark menu</string> <string name=”bookmark_timestamp_at”>at</string> <string name=”bookmarks_title”>Bookmarks</string> <string name=”delete_bookmark”>Delete bookmark</string>

Face unlock

With the Pixel 4 featuring face unlock, Google app 10.61 adds accommodations related to verifying Assistant payments. Existing biometric strings have been updated to note fingerprint and face as an identity method.

<string name=”payments_auth_use_biometric_checkbox_hint”>Use this device to confirm future payments with your fingerprint, face, or a similar method.</string>

<string name=”assistant_settings_payments_enabled_biometric_title”>Use fingerprint, face, or a similar method</string>

How to update?

You can sign-up for the Google app’s beta program here or by heading to the Play Store listing on Android and scrolling to the bottom. The latest beta version of the Google app is immediately rolled out when it’s available.

