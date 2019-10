The Samsung Galaxy S10 is already receiving the November 2019 security patch in some regions, making it one of the first devices to get the update.

Next month’s patch is nice and early, with some Galaxy S10 users in Switzerland already rocking the November 2019 patch ahead of even the Pixel line — which is pretty impressive stuff from Samsung (via SamMobile).

Considering that the October 2019 patch is still rolling out in some nations around the globe, Samsung deserves some kudos for getting updates out of the door in good time. We’re sure that a wider rollout will happen in the coming weeks as regional localizations and carrier builds are done and dusted.

The new update comes with software version G97*FXXU3ASJG for the Galaxy S10, S10+, and S10e. It’s not clear if Samsung might just skip the October 2019 patch in some regions and jump to the November 2019 patch — with it rolling out currently.

We’re hoping to see the update head Stateside soon, as US carriers tend to hold up updates a little while longer while carrier-specific tweaks are made. The Note 10 is also likely to be next in line for the November 2019 patch. If you have seen the patch reach your Galaxy S10, be sure to let us know down in the comments section below.

Alternatively, head to your device Settings > System updates and hit refresh to see if you can get that security patch goodness.

