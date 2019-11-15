Miko has today announced that its flagship product, the Miko 2 robot, is coming to North America just in time for the holidays. If you didn’t know, Miko is all about offering an interactive and engaging way for kids to learn with technology, and the Miko 2 is their best kids robot yet with interactive voice-controlled features, video calling, and more…

The center of the Miko 2’s experience is something the company calls “Hello Miko,” which you might initially associate with other modern smart assistants triggered with phrases like “Hey Siri” and “Okay Google”. Well, this interactive assistant is both similar and different — the entire experience is built around various features that help your child learn and communicate. The company argues it’s far better than the isolating screens that children spend way too many hours sitting behind these days.

“Hello Miko” can do a lot — from teaching your kids about various science and math concepts to telling them bed-time stories and making it easy to set alarms for wake-up time in the morning. It’s a conversational experience that encourages your kids to challenge themselves on general knowledge and equally have fun with things like trivia games, puzzles, and songs to dance to.

Miko 2’s interactive voice triggered mode lets the child ask questions and converse with Miko.

Miko 2 answers questions about science, maths, general knowledge, history and much more.

Miko 2 offers a range of educational topics, concepts, and lessons that parents want their child to understand better and grow to love.

Miko 2 has fun quizzes, trivia games and puzzles that children love.

Miko 2 narrates bed-time stories, triggers reminders and alarms.

Beyond that primary functionality, Miko 2 is also a powerful telecommunication tool. The built-in video and audio chat functionality makes it easy to call up your kids by dialing their personal Miko 2 robot. You can even control the robot itself via the Miko app while you’re on a call!

Finally should you expect that one of the best kids robots is secure and private? Of course — those are two things any parents should care about. Miko 2 is end-to-end encrypted and COPPA compliant, which means parents remain in complete control of the data on the device. There’s also a variety of parental controls to tailor the robot experience to your child personally. You can get analytics and insights into your kids’ interests and, over time, allow the experience to grow with your child. Miko 2 also has advanced AI that adapts to the child and personalizes the experience as they go.

If you care about your child’s long-term learning and development, Miko 2 is one of the best kids robot gifts to consider this holiday season. It is now available in North America just in time for the 2019 holiday season, and you can check it out at Miko’s website right now. Order soon to ensure that your order is delivered in time for the holidays with free shipping in the US.