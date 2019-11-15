One of the big new features on Google’s Pixel 4 is the Motion Sense feature powered by the Soli radar chip. While its capabilities are somewhat limited, Google has found a clever way to show what its swipes can do. This week, Pixel 4’s Motion Sense was used to control a performance from Latin artist Karol G.

Nomad case for Pixel 3

Using a handful of Pixel 4 units and a custom Motion Sense-powered app, DJ Felo ran the music and effects for a Karol G performance.

Eight Pixel 4 units were used for the custom rig, each loaded with a different sample. With a swipe over the screen, DJ Felo could play that sample to be used in the track “Tusa.” Of course, there was a lot of extra hardware behind the scenes helping to power all of this too.

Inspired by the all-new Motion Sense radar technology in the Pixel 4, this music experiment takes the gesture of changing a song with a swipe, and turns it up to 11. Creating a custom-designed rig of eight Pixel 4 devices, each loaded with a different sample, DJ Felo built Karol G’s new track ‘Tusa’ for this exclusive performance.

Really though, this is just a tech demo and, if we’re being honest, a mostly pointless one at that. Swipes were barely used throughout the performance and it just reiterates how limited the Soli chip in the Pixel 4 is at the moment. Doing this later on with Soli’s capabilities further unlocked would have been a lot more impressive.

Unfortunately, many Pixel 4 owners in the wild have had a lot of issues with the reliability of Motion Sense on their devices. Some say that false positives and unreliable swipes have them turning off the feature entirely. As I explained in my review, I think the “awareness” features of Motion Sense are far more valuable.

More on Pixel 4:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: