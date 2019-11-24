This year’s Black Friday sale is right around the corner and slated to have some of the best Chromebook deals year. Whether you’re looking for an entry-level machine or something more premium, we’re sure to see popular retailers like Best Buy offering aggressive discounts on the Chrome OS machines. But if past years are any indication, top retailers including Amazon, Walmart, and Target should be getting in on the savings, as well. You’ll find all of the best Chromebook Black Friday deals down below.

Best Chromebook deals that are live right now

Black Friday pricing is arriving early for the Google Pixel Slate m3, which comes bundled with a keyboard case at $449. That’s 55% off what you’d normally pay and a new all-time low. Google has armed its Pixel Slate with 64GB of on-board storage, as well as 8GB of RAM and ten hours of battery life. Plus, throw in the keyboard and you’ll be ready to take work on-the-go.

Best Buy is also getting in on the early deals, offering the HP 2-in-1 14-inch Touchscreen Chromebook for $349. This model rocks a 14-inch touchscreen display, 8GB of RAM, and 64GB worth of internal eMMC flash memory. It’s currently matching the best price we’ve tracked all-time, as well.

Or for something a bit more affordable, Samsung’s 11-inch Chromebook at $89 is hard to beat. It was one of our most anticipated offers, and now that it’s finally live at Best Buy, this is one you’ll certainly want to jump on. Whether you’re looking to give your kid their first computer, or help a grandparent have a greater internet presence, this should suffice.

Ahead of the slew of discounts slated for Thanksgiving week, Dell is already offering its Inspiron 11.6-inch 2-in-1 Chromebook 3180 1.1GHz/4GB/32GB for $200. Usually selling for around $270, today’s offer is just the second-best all-time price.

This lightweight computer sports a 2-in-1 form-factor that makes it perfect for causal web browsing and more while on-the-go. Dell’s Chromebook 3180 also comes equipped with up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge, giving you all-day performance.

Entering at the $159 price point, right now we’re seeing the Acer Chromebook 14-inch 1.6GHz/4GB/32GB with a bundled case on sale. This model rocks an all-metal design, all-day battery life, and more. All of that makes it a compelling offer, even with its affordable price.

Best Chromebook Black Friday deals to come

While there aren’t too many current discounts to scratch that Chromebook itch right now, that’ll change next week. Office Depot is also giving us another early look at some of this year’s best Black Friday Chromebook deals. While not quite as low as Samsung’s offering, you’ll be able to save $100 on HP’s 11-inch Chromebook at $100. This model does rock some enhanced specs though by comparison, like 4GB of RAM. It’ll make a solid web browsing device that’s perfect for taking on-the-go thanks to a lightweight build.

Google themselves will be getting in on the discounts this year, too. Starting next week, you’ll be able to save up to $648 on Pixel Slate starting at $439. There will also be a selection of accessories that are slated to be on sale. Pixel Slate has a lot of things going for it, including a 12.3-inch touchscreen molecule display, ten hours of battery life, and more. Our hands-on review should offer sufficient details to know whether this tablet is right for you.

