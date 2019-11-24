Black Friday is set to bring some of the best Google Pixel deals of the year. The Pixel 4 in particular is set to see big discounts in the form of gift cards from Target and AT&T, while Verizon is looking to offer a BOGO promotion. This is just the beginning of the Google Pixel deals you can expect to find over at 9to5Toys this Black Friday, and you’ll find all of the latest updates for Pixel deals below…

Best Google Pixel deals that are live right now

Black Friday pricing is now live on the Google Pixel 4/XL at $200 off. In both cases, these are some of the best prices we’ve tracked to date on unlocked models.

If you’re on the hunt for a Google Pixel deal before next week, it’s pretty slim pickings. But if you absolutely must buy a new Pixel smartphone before Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the one deal we’d point you to is Amazon’s offering of Google’s flagship Pixel 3 Android phone at $430 shipped. That’s down around $300 from the regular going rate and $39 less than the previous Prime Day 2019 mention from 9to5Toys.

We’re now seeing an additional early offer in the world of Google’s handsets, as the Pixel 3a is on sale from $300 on Verizon. If the larger form-factor is a must, you’re in luck because the Pixel 3a XL is down to $280 as well. These are some of the best offers all year and $99 less than Google’s official upcoming Black Friday sale prices, Both devices offer a budget-focused Android experience with a killer camera and other notable features.

Best Google Pixel Black Friday deals to come

If you are willing to wait for next week, your selections are going to be much better. 9to5Toys has dug up many deals on Google’s latest handset — there will be a few different ways to save on Pixel 4 next week. Google themselves will be offering a straight $200 cash discount on both Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, or if store credit is fine, Target will give you a $300 gift card.

Some of the best Google Pixel deals will be through carriers — as usual. Those deals usually require that you open a new line or qualify for an upgrade via trading in an old device, though. AT&T will be taking up to $700 off when you trade-in a phone, and Verizon plans a BOGO promotion, and T-Mobile will be giving away Pixel 4 for free when you switch to the un-carrier from a competitor.

Keep an eye on this post as Black Friday and Cyber Monday draw near to stay in the loop on the best deals.

