Finding the right smartwatch can be very difficult on Android, especially with so many options out there. If you’ve been trying to find the right smartwatch for your wrist, these are the best Android smartwatches you can buy today.

BEST ANDROID SMARTWATCHES – January 2020

Added This Month:

Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch

Good design meets great performance

Fossil is the biggest name in Wear OS, and its latest generation of smartwatches has started hitting the market with the Gen 5 Carlyle HR and Julianna HR. Put simply, these are some of the best offerings Wear OS has when it comes to Android smartwatches right now.

Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle HR

Why it’s one of the best smartwatches for Android:

What makes the Fossil Gen 5 lineup so good? For one thing, Fossil’s iconic design is here and looking as great as ever on both of these watches. Further, the Fossil Gen 5 finally updates the spec sheet in some big ways. Both the Carlyle and Julianna offer a Snapdragon Wear 3100 chipset and 1 GB of RAM. That leads to better performance in everything from apps to Google Assistant.

Beyond that, there’s also 3ATM water resistance, a 1.28-inch OLED display, 44 mm casings at 12 mm thick, Fossil’s magnetic charger, and a speaker for taking phone calls and hearing Assistant replies. Fossil has also developed some clever new battery saving modes that extend the roughly two-day battery you’ll get by default. Of course, NFC, GPS, and a heart rate monitor are all on board as well.

Fossil Gen 5 Julianna HR

Where to buy Fossil Gen 5:

The Fossil Gen 5 costs $295 for its base model. That price will vary depending on the band you select, but that price is a good middle-ground for Wear OS right now. If you’re looking to pick up the watch, it’s currently sold through Fossil’s online store and the company’s brick-and-mortar stores around the US, too. Amazon also carries both the Carlyle and Julianna and will probably be your best bet for sales.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2

The closest you can get to the Apple Watch

The somewhat sad truth about smartwatches on Android is that, no matter how hard all of them have worked, they aren’t as good as the Apple Watch. However, the new Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 is about as close as you can get, and that makes it one of the best smartwatches for Android.

Why it’s one of the best smartwatches for Android:

There are two sizes for the Galaxy Watch Active2 with 40mm and 44mm options. Both use 20mm bands, charge wirelessly, and also optional LTE support on both. Battery life is rated at roughly 2 days with the 247mAh and 340mAh batteries in the respective sizes. Samsung has also improved the health features with the needed hardware for a coming ECG feature and a better heart rate sensor too. It even features fall detection.

If you have a Samsung smartphone, the Galaxy Watch Active2 is a no-brainer. It ties in well with your device and has a ton of genuinely useful features too. On top of that, the Watch Active2 offers most of those same features to other Android smartphones. From the hardware alone there’s a lot more here than you’d find on Wear OS.

Where to buy Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2:

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 isn’t a bad deal considering everything you get either. The 40mm Bluetooth variant starts at $279 while the 44mm Bluetooth option is $299. You can get either option from Samsung.com, Best Buy, Amazon, or B&H Photo. Meanwhile, the LTE option will start at $429 when it launches.

Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 4G

Performance matters and this watch delivers

Wear OS as a platform is actually not all that bad, but it generally lacks hardware that lets it perform well. With the arrival of the Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 4G, we’re still looking at the ancient Snapdragon Wear 2100 chipset, but thanks to a RAM boost, this is the best performing Wear OS watch that you can actually afford.

Mobvoi is one of the more popular names in Wear OS today, and last year’s TicWatch Pro was one of the best options for most people when it comes to battery life. Now, with the TicWatch Pro 4G, the company is adding LTE and better performance to that package. The 45mm watch features up to 2 days of battery life, a dual-layer display with an OLED panel for Wear OS, IP68 water resistance, NFC, GPS, a heart rate monitor, Mobvoi’s TicHealth with automatic tracking, and a speaker for phone calls and Google Assistant.

There’s also LTE connectivity, but that’s exclusive to Verizon Wireless. Even without an LTE connection, though, it’s a capable Bluetooth watch that’ll work fine without the cellular connection.

Why it’s the best Android smartwatch you can buy today:

Where the other Wear OS smartwatches on this list suffer in the performance department, the TicWatch Pro 4G doesn’t. Everything from general navigation to opening apps is significantly quicker than other Wear OS watches, and Google Assistant is significantly faster too. This change makes the TicWatch Pro 4G one of the best smartwatches for Android you can get. The only thing that might take away from the experience for some is the thick design.

Where to buy the TicWatch Pro 4G:

The Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 4G also stands out for its price point. With LTE and more RAM, you’d probably expect a pretty big jump in price compared to the regular TicWatch Pro, but there’s only a $50 increase to $299. The TicWatch Pro 4G is available from Amazon and Mobvoi’s site.

OTHER EXCELLENT ANDROID SMARTWATCHES

New for January – Skagen Falster 3

Launched at CES 2020, the Skagen Falster 3 is now for sale as the latest Wear OS smartwatch to run on Fossil’s Gen 5 platform. As such, the watch includes a Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor, 1GB of RAM, 8GB of storage, and a speaker for audible Google Assistant replies too. The watch also features 3ATM water resistance.

As for its design, the Skagen Falster 3 takes most of its cues from the Skagen Falster 2 but with some slight refinement. That includes a slightly bigger design to fit better on the wrist and some updated bands too. Pricing for the Skagen Falster 3 lands at $295 from Skagen’s online store and Amazon.

New for January – Moto 360

Google started its smartwatch ambitions with Android Wear and the Moto 360 was one of the first designs to really get attention. Now, the Moto 360 has been revived with an updated but familiar design as well as a new spec pack.

For $349, the new Moto 360 delivers a Snapdragon Wear 3100, 1GB of RAM, and of course Wear OS too. The watch also has a rotating crown, 3mm thick aluminum casing, three colors, and a good warranty too. The watch isn’t directly made by Motorola, but through a partner called “eBuyNow.” Still, the watch brings back a lot of what was loved from the original.

If you want to get the new Moto 360, it’s available now exclusively from moto360.com.

New for January – Puma Connected

Puma made its debut in the smartwatch market in late 2019 with the Puma Connected. A part of Fossil Group, this watch is very similar to a few other sporty Wear OS smartwatches with a Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor and 512MB of RAM. The Connected also has some flashy colors and an overall thin and light design.

Pricing for the Puma Connected starts at $275.

New for January – Armani Smartwatch 3

Another one of the latest smartwatches on Wear OS to adopt 1GB of RAM is the Emporio Armani Smartwatch 3. Following up on previous designs, this latest option has a pretty sporty look that has some nice color accents on the lugs. The new hardware also features a rotating crown and two customizable buttons with a 1.28-inch display. The case size measures in at 44mm and supports 22mm bands.

The Smartwatch 3 comes with 1GB of RAM as mentioned, and combined with the Snapdragon Wear 3100 it should perform quite well. The watch also includes support for Fossil’s clever new battery saving modes.

Pricing for the Smartwatch 3 starts at $375 from Armani’s online store and Amazon.

New for January – Kate Spade KSNY Sport

Most Wear OS smartwatches have large designs, but Kate Spade’s Sport smartwatch has a slim body that’s designed with women in mind. The 41mm case is designed to look a bit thinner and features two buttons along its side with a rotating crown. The KSNY Sport also uses a 16mm strap which further helps it fit on smaller wrists.

Under the hood, the Sport has a Snapdragon Wear 3100 and 512MB of RAM, but it still performs fairly well on Wear OS. The watch also has several customizable watch faces to match outfits and offer different designs. Pricing starts at $275 from Kate Spade and Amazon.

New for January – Fossil Hybrid HR

If you don’t want Wear OS, there are still some solid options out on the market. The Fossil Hybrid HR uses its own operating system and an e-ink display to offer up better battery life and a different experience from Google’s Wear OS. The Hybrid HR is available in a variety of designs with pricing starting at $195.

Michael Kors Access Lexington 2/Bradshaw 2

Based on the new and solid Fossil Gen 5 platform, the latest Michael Kors Access watches include the Lexington 2 and Bradshaw 2. These new watches offer up Wear OS on the latest Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor, 1GB of RAM, and 8GB of storage. They both have a 1.28-inch display, 44mm case size, and support 22mm bands.

Michael Kors Access Lexington 2 Michael Kors Access Bradshaw 2

All wrapped up inside the premium design you’ll also find NFC, GPS, an improved heart rate sensor, and also 3ATM water resistance. Both watches are available from the Michael Kors website from $350.

Diesel Axial

Diesel makes some chunky and unique watches, and the company’s latest Wear OS smartwatch is another standout design. The Diesel Axial has a silver (or gold) chassis which has a 44mm size and is 12mm thick which, isn’t actually all that bad in the grand scheme of things. The all-metal design is water-resistant and has a 1.28-inch OLED display. As with the Diesel Full Guard 2.0, there are some pre-loaded apps on Wear OS here as well with weather effects, watchfaces, and plenty of snark.

The best part, however, is that the Diesel Axial runs on the same platform as the Fossil Gen 5. That means you’re getting a Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor, some smart battery modes, and 1GB of RAM for better performance. The bands on the Diesel Axial range from stainless steel bands to denim, and pricing starts at $350 directly from Diesel’s website.

Huawei Watch GT 2

For those looking outside of the Wear OS world, Huawei recently launched its Watch GT 2. Just like the previous Huawei Watch GT, the sequel runs on a proprietary OS which focuses mainly on health features and lacks major app support, but helps the watch last a full week on a single charge. It’s not clear how widely this watch will be available given Huawei’s current situation, but when it does release widely it should be a solid option.

Movado Connect 2.0

The new Movado Connect 2.0 replaces one of the more unique designs of the Android Wear days with new specs, useful hardware, and a slightly lower price too. This watch comes in 40mm and 42mm sizes with support for Google Fit and an added heart-rate sensor, NFC for Google Pay, and a gorgeous overall design which now includes a rotating crown and two customizable shortcut buttons. Powering the experience you’ll find a Snapdragon Wear 3100 and 1GB of RAM.

Luxury smartwatches don’t make sense for everyone, but at $495, the Connect 2.0 isn’t completely ridiculous this time around, especially if you’re a fan of the brand. As of October, pre-orders are open.

Misfit Vapor X

Misfit’s history with Wear OS smartwatches includes some good designs and some decent hardware, and the Vapor X continues that trend. This new smartwatch is sleek and stylish with a 42mm size, 1.19-inch display, and a lightweight body. It even includes the Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor which helps with battery life just a bit. However, user-beware, this watch only includes 512MB of RAM. Really, we’d recommend spending a bit more to get a watch with 1GB of RAM given the $270 price.

Samsung Galaxy Watch

Samsung has been building Tizen-based smartwatches for a few years now, and with the Galaxy Watch, the company isn’t pulling its punches. The Galaxy Watch comes in two sizes, 42mm and 46mm. On both of these you get an OLED display which is bright and beautiful, a Samsung-made processor, Tizen, optional LTE, and more.

These watches also feature 5ATM water resistance, NFC for Samsung Pay, GPS, and Corning DX+ Glass for better durability. There’s also a rotating bezel for navigation which, personally, is my favorite way to interface with a smartwatch. Tizen is also full of health applications for tracking workouts, swims, and more. Notifications are also excellent and Samsung has partnerships with some big app developers including Spotify. There’s also a speaker and this is one of the few smartwatches which can play audio.

Better yet, you won’t have to charge it on a daily basis seeing as you can get between 4 and 6 days of use from a single charge depending on usage and model. An important note is that it does work better with Samsung devices, but it’ll work on most Android phones without a hitch.

Being one of the more advanced smartwatch options out there for Android users, the Galaxy Watch isn’t particularly cheap. Pricing for the base 42mm model lands at $329, going up to $349 for the 46mm model. You’ll add another $50 if you want LTE (42mm, 46mm) as well.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active

While all of the Samsung attention for early 2019 is on the Galaxy S10 family, one of the subtle but exciting additions to the company’s lineup is the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active. The new wearable takes a lot of the best bits from Samsung’s older wearables, adds some features, and also makes two massive changes.

To address the elephant in the room, yes, the Galaxy Watch Active is the first Samsung smartwatch in years to ditch the rotating bezel for an experience that relies solely on touch. The watch has a 1.1-inch display in a 40mm casing. It works only on Bluetooth and comes in four different colors as well. There’s also a 20mm band which you can swap out, workout and sleep tracking, and even blood pressure monitoring. NFC is also built-in for Samsung Pay.

We’ll mourn the loss of the rotating bezel that has been so welcome on other Samsung smartwatches, but the $199 price tag is a great distraction. For its price, this is one of the best smartwatches you can buy for Android. The Galaxy Watch Active can be purchased from Amazon, Samsung, Walmart, Best Buy, and B&H Photo. Do keep in mind, though, that a newer model is around the corner.

Michael Kors Access MKGO

If you’re on the hunt for a sporty Wear OS watch that keeps a premium design, the Michael Kors Access MKGO offers up just that. The brand’s classic design language is in use here but with a silicone band, improved heart rate sensor, and also a body that’s just 7mm thick.

Unfortunately, the specs are a bit lacking in exchange for that slimmer form factor. There’s a Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor, but it’s paired with just 512MB of RAM and 4GB of storage, unlike most other Gen 5 watches. It’s a shame, but not quite a deal-breaker, it’s still one of the best Android smartwatches thanks to that slim 7mm body.

Michael Kors MKGO is available for $295 in black, red, pink, and white/gold.

Fossil Sport

A lot of Wear OS watches today are big and bulky with outdated hardware. The Fossil Sport is one exception to that with a thin and light design, the latest Qualcomm chip, and a fairly affordable price too.

The Fossil Sport comes in two sizes, 41mm and 43mm with 18mm and 20mm bands, respectively. You’ll find a Snapdragon Wear 3100 at the heart of this watch which promises better performance and much better endurance from the embedded battery. Under normal use, Fossil claims “24 hours” out of the Sport with battery saver modes letting you get every bit of power out of a charge with up to two days use with basic functionality.

Alongside that new chipset, the Fossil Sport offers an OLED display, 5ATM water resistance, a lightweight design, NFC, GPS, and a heart rate monitor. Wear OS is on board, of course, pre-loaded with Spotify out of the box. There’s no speaker, though.

For its $275 price, often on sale, the Fossil Sport is a solid option in the Wear OS world. It lacks the 1GB of RAM other options have, but it remains a solid option overall. You can pick it up from Amazon (where it’s often discounted) or Fossil’s store.

Casio WSD-F30/WSD-F21HR

The best Summer smartwatch

If you’re heading out for some outdoor adventures this summer, you’re going to want a smartwatch that can handle the elements. To that end, the Casio WSD-F30 is hands-down the best option for you. The chunky rugged smartwatch is actually thinner than previous models, but also with better battery life and new outdoor features too.

The Casio WSD-F30 features a 54mm casing that’s 14.9mm thick that has a MIL-STD-810 rating against lower temperatures and 5ATM water resistance. There’s also a 1.2-inch dual-layer display which is a full circle and keeps the battery life at about 1.5 days. There’s also an “Extend Mode” which squeezes three days of power using primarily the black and white display with GPS and offline maps. Other features include a magnetic charger, GPS, GLONASS, and black, blue, and orange designs. Pricing lands at $549 from Amazon.

Alternatively, if you want to save just a bit of money, there’s the Casio WSD-F21HR. While it’s lacking some sensors (and a bit of display) compared to the F30, it adds a heart rate sensor which opens up more health-tracking opportunities. Further, it’s a tad cheaper at $499 and will be available in September.

Mobvoi Ticwatch E2 and Ticwatch S2

CES 2019 was the home of tons of new technology and this year, it also delivered some new Wear OS smartwatches. Succeeding the Ticwatch E and S that debuted back in the Android Wear days, the new Ticwatch S2 and Ticwatch E2 take on new chipsets, new designs, and more.

Like their predecessors, the Ticwatch S2 and Ticwatch E2 are both pretty bare bones smartwatches. Both are made entirely from plastic and are chunky. They also both pack 5ATM water resistance, the Snapdragon Wear 2100 chipset, 512MB of RAM, a 1.39-inch OLED display, 22mm band connection, and 400mAh batteries. There’s also a heart rate sensor on both, but no NFC for mobile payments.

On paper, it’s a solid package and in practice, it’s still pretty great. Of course, that’s influenced heavily by the price point which is by far the least expensive on this list. Starting at $159 for the Ticwatch E2 and $179 for the MIL-STD810G-rated Ticwatch S2, there’s great value to be had here.

Skagen Falster 2

Part of the reason that Wear OS hardware is stellar is that several major watch brands have partnered with Google’s platform. This includes the Danish brand Skagen (a part of the Fossil Group). While its first watch, the Skagen Falster, fell flat in a couple of areas, the Skagen Falster 2 is a pretty solid all-around smartwatch.

The biggest reasons to get a Skagen Falster 2 include the design and the size of this watch. Where most Wear OS watches on this list are big and bulky, the Falster 2 is small and elegantly designed. It has Fossil’s 4th gen design which includes a plastic undercarriage and magnetic charging pins, but the watch’s chassis is made from stainless steel at 40mm in diameter and 11mm thick. It’d probably still be a bit big for some users, but even my wife’s small wrist can handle this watch no problem.

Powering the Falster 2 is a Snapdragon Wear 2100 and 512MB of RAM.

Skagen Falster 2 also has an OLED display, 3ATM water/dust resistance, NFC, GPS, a rotating button, heart rate sensor, 20mm bands, and comes in several variants. Colors include black, silver, and rose gold, and you can select from leather, silicone, or metal mesh bands. Battery life is typically a day. Pricing starts at $275 and goes up depending on model, and it’s often on sale from Amazon.

Mobvoi Ticwatch C2

Mobvoi has some of the best options for Wear OS users, and the Ticwatch C2 might just be its most refined.

With a classic design that inspires its name, this 42mm watch offers up a look that other Ticwatches just can’t match. It’s made from mostly stainless steel and has two buttons along the side, one of which is fully customizable. You’ll find a magnetic charging dock with pins to juice up the 400mAh battery, and each charge is rated for 1-2 days. In my own usage, I found that, outside of the Ticwatch Pro, this device has the best battery life of any Wear OS watch available today at just shy of a full two days.

Rounding out the package on the Ticwatch C2 there’s a Snapdragon Wear 2100 chipset, 512MB of RAM, 3ATM water/dust resistance, NFC, GPS, a heart rate sensor, 20mm bands, and three colors. The black and silver versions of the watch are identical, but the rose gold variant is slightly smaller and has 18mm bands. At just $199, it’s one of the best values available today from Amazon or Mobvoi directly.

Fossil Q 4th Gen

Fossil is probably the biggest name in Wear OS, and its fourth generation of products is pretty excellent. The designs of the Q Explorist and Q Venture look great and come with solid bands. They also feature OLED displays, magnetic charging, heart rate sensors, GPS, NFC, rotating buttons for navigation, “swimproof” 3ATM water/dust resistance, and more.

Unfortunately, the majority of these products are also powered by the Snapdragon Wear 2100 chipset and 512MB of RAM. That doesn’t necessarily mean you should totally avoid them, but it’s a worth a moment of caution. You’ll get about a day of battery life from these watches and performance might not be too hot either.

Personally, I particularly enjoyed using the Fossil Q Explorist HR. It’s got a 45mm stainless steel case, 1.4-inch OLED display, rotating button, and a design that fits my style quite well.

It’s a bigger watch, small wrists need not apply, but for $255 I think it’s a solid option despite the older chip inside. For those with a smaller wrist, the Q Venture HR is probably a better bet, though. If you want better performance, look at the Gen 5, but Gen 4 is often heavily discounted now.

Fossil Q Explorist HR: Amazon – Fossil

Fossil Q Venture HR: Amazon – Fossil

Fitbit Versa, Lite

Fitbit may not be the first name that comes to mind for a proper smartwatch, but over the past year the wearable company has really stepped up its game. Most recently, that’s resulted in the Fitbit Versa. This compact smartwatch works with Android or iOS and brings a lot to the table for its an affordable price tag.

Fitbit Versa

The original Fitbit Versa has a 1.34-inch rectangular display with a lightweight frame made from metal. Instead of using Google’s Wear OS, though, the Versa runs on top of Fitbit’s latest wearable OS which carries improvements since the launch of the Ionic, including better notification handling, new apps, and improved workout tracking.

The Versa might not be the most feature-packed smartwatch out there, but it’s going to be one of the better options for many, especially when workouts are a point of consideration. Pricing starts at $199 for the base model, a $229 option is also available with NFC for mobile payments. The Fitbit Versa can be purchased from Amazon, B&H Photo, and Best Buy.

Fitbit Versa Lite

Better yet, there’s the new Fitbit Versa Lite which debuted in 2019. This new model starts at $159 and is now widely available for all users. The Lite Edition ditches features like Fitbit Pay, on-screen workouts, and can’t store songs either. It’s also only available in three color variants, but you’ll still get activity and sleep tracking, heart rate, and 5ATM water/dust resistance. The Versa Lite can be purchased from Amazon or Best Buy.

Montblanc Summit 2

You might have noticed that, despite the Snapdragon Wear 3100 chipset having been announced, most of the watches on this list still run a 2100. The first Wear OS watch running the Snapdragon Wear 3100 was actually the Montblanc Summit 2. Overall it’s one of the best, most premium watches you can buy today, but it comes at a hefty cost.

Montblanc is a premium watch brand, and its Wear OS watches cost a pretty penny just like its analog options. The Summit 2 costs a whopping $995 and for that, you get a 42mm case, 1.2-inch AMOLED display covered in sapphire crystal, 22mm interchangeable bands, and a rotating crown button along the side.

The Snapdragon Wear 3100 isn’t the only hefty spec on this watch either, with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage onboard which is twice that of most others.

There’s also NFC for Google Pay, GPS, a heart rate monitor, magnetic charging, and special modes that can squeeze 4-5 days out of a charge. On normal use, though, you’re still looking at one-day battery life. You can buy the Summit 2 directly from Montblanc.

