The first official-looking press renders of the upcoming Google-free Huawei P40 have appeared online, showcasing some of the upcoming features of the smaller P40 model.

We saw some very basic renders of the upcoming device late last year, which gave very little away on the display front, but did hint at a slightly revamped camera setup on the rear. These supposed new press images have come from 91Mobiles and give us a glimpse of the potential flagship’s new upper-left dual punch-hole notch and that slightly larger camera nodule at the rear.

[Update 01/16]: Off the back of the alleged press images of the Huawei P40, 91Mobiles has shared yet more press images of the upcoming device — this time showcasing all of the colors. The Huawei P40-series offerings will come in five hues, namely Black, Blush Gold, Silver Frost, Deep Sea Blue, and Ice White with gradient finish.

The rectangular camera array doesn’t appear to add any extra lenses to what we saw earlier last year on the standard Huawei P30. It also looks as though the partnership with Leica is set to continue, with the rectangular nodule emblazoned with the Leica logo underneath the LED flash. Camera specifications are not yet known, but we could see an upgraded setup, as seen on the P30. It’s unclear just what camera sensors the dual punch-hole notch will house.

Specifications are, again, not yet known, but rumors suggest the Huawei P40 will come with the Kirin 990 chipset with 5G connectivity as an option. The exact display measurements are not concrete either, but it could measure in at 6.1 or 6.2 inches.

Despite some movement on the trade ban with the US, the P40 series will likely ship without access to Google Mobile Services, much like the Huawei Mate 30 series did in late September 2019. Of course, it’s highly likely that this is the smaller P40 model, which is expected to launch at a dedicated event in Paris at some point in March.

