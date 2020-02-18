Beyond the monthly free games and access to 4K 60FPS streaming, Stadia Pro offers its members exclusive discounts on games. Starting today, the Google Stadia store is putting a steep discount on Red Dead Redemption 2, NBA 2K20, Borderlands 3, and more.

Over the past few months, Stadia’s discounts have usually been pretty significant, but today’s sales are definitely some of the best. Today through March 4, Stadia Pro members can take a whopping 66% off of NBA 2K20, including the base, Digital Deluxe, and Legend editions. Opting for the Digital Deluxe or Legend edition will net you bonus currency and some extras for the game’s MyTEAM and MyCAREER features.

Elsewhere in the shop, Google is discounting Borderlands 3 for Stadia Pro members, taking a fantastic 50% off of the game and its Deluxe and Super Deluxe editions. The Super Deluxe edition is the obvious winner here, as it bundles the Borderlands 3 Season Pass — including Moxxi’s Heist of the Handsome Jackpot expansion which launches on Stadia today — along with the variety of cosmetic packs which can also be found in the Deluxe edition. Like NBA 2K20, the sale on Borderlands 3 will continue through March 4th.

All in all, today’s a good day in the world of Google Stadia, following this morning’s announcement of five games coming soon to the platform, including three timed exclusive titles.

Update 2/17: If you’ve had Google Stadia since launch day, there’s a decent chance you’ve claimed both Tomb Raider and Rise of the Tomb Raider as free Stadia Pro games. To help you complete the trilogy, Google Stadia is offering a 67% discount on Shadow of the Tomb Raider, bringing it down to a cool $19.80. You’ve got until March 3rd to take advantage of this latest deal.

Update 2/18: Continuing the streak of sales, Google Stadia is now offering its Pro members a discount on three more games. Wolfenstein: Youngblood, which puts you in the shoes of BJ Blazkowicz’s twin daughters in the seemingly eternal fight against Nazis, has been given a 34% discount until March 4th. Or if you’re in the mood for an indie title, look no further than Chump Squad’s puzzler Kine, which is half-off for Stadia Pro members until March 5th.

Of course, the sale most will likely be interested in is for Red Dead Redemption 2, the long-awaited sequel to Rockstar Games’ wild west classic. The “Launch Edition” which includes just the base game has been knocked down a little over 20%, but the real deal is that the Ultimate Edition is 40% off, giving you extra story content as well as bonuses for the game’s online mode. This sale, unfortunately, will only be running until February 26th.

