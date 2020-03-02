It’s not just you: Robinhood has been down for half a trading day

Just in case you were concerned that maybe there was something wrong with your app or your WiFi: Nope, it’s not just you that hasn’t been able to access Robinhood’s app or website all day. In an unprecedented outage for a brokerage of its size, Robinhood hasn’t been available for almost half a trading day…

The outage is affecting all of the company’s services and apps, whether you’re using the Robinhood phone app for Android, iOS, or trying to load up the brokerage’s site on your Chromebook or laptop.

Robinhood’s support Twitter account has acknowledged the issue, and the the company’s status monitor website does indeed note a system-wide outage:

We are experiencing a system-wide outage. We are working to resolve this issue as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, Robinhood has been one of the most popular downtime reports on DownDetector today, with users all over the United States noting that the service hasn’t been available since the markets opened earlier today at 9:30 AM ET.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: