The release of the Samsung Galaxy S20 series also saw a minor bump up in One UI to version 2.1. At the moment, only four devices now run the slightly modified build of Android 10, but as expected, that is set to increase as Samsung is set to bring the update to older models.

According to official responses on the Korean Samsung Community portal, the admittedly minor One UI 2.1 upgrade will naturally come to the Galaxy S10 and Note 10 series, followed by the Galaxy S9 and Note 9, too. The One UI 2.0 update may have only just hit those handsets, but any time Samsung decides to increase support in the form of OS builds, we are very happy (via SamMobile).

[Update 03/20]: According to the guys over at SamMobile, the One UI 2.1 update could arrive for Galaxy devices as soon as April after a community dropped hints that this is the timeframe being considered.

If that promise is kept to, it’s highly likely that those of you with the Galaxy S10 series will be first in line before a wider rollout for the Note 9 and S9 series in the following weeks. It should also bring the impressive Quick Share feature that looks like an Android Beam replacement for Samsung smartphones — and is already available on the S20 series and Z Flip.

Before we rejoice too much, it’s worth noting that the One UI 2.1 update is mainly targeted toward the new hardware found in the recent Galaxy devices. That means UI tweaks for things like the 120Hz display and the fold on the Galaxy Z Flip.

Changes such as the Screen Zoom settings or the Samsung Quick Share options are likely to be added to older devices when the latest version of One UI filters down — although it’s not entirely clear at this early stage which features might make the grade.

There is no timeframe for when we could see One UI 2.1 on the Galaxy S9, S10, Note 9, or Note 10 just yet. Given Samsung’s recent improvements in getting devices up-to-date, we hope that it’s soon, though — or at least before the Note 20 series hits the market.

